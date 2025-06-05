"Ridiculous and false": Biden pushes back against autopen investigation

Former President Joe Biden responded to President Donald Trump's recently launched investigation into Biden's alleged cognitive decline, calling the probe "ridiculous" and a "distraction."

"Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency," Biden said in a statement shared Thursday. "Any suggestion that I didn't is ridiculous and false."

The former president alleged that the investigation into his mental acuity and use of an autopen was a ruse to distract from the "disastrous legislation" Republicans hope to push through Congress.

In an order issued on Wednesday, Trump instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi to open an investigation into Biden's term and whether specific actions were signed into law improperly. The investigation is tasked with finding "whether certain individuals conspired to deceive the public about Biden's mental health and unconstitutionally exercise the authorities and responsibilities of the President."

Trump's inquiry makes good on months of raging about Biden's last days and comes on the heels of a book by CNN's Jake Tapper that accuses White House staff of taking part in a cover-up of the president's declining health. While the investigation is ongoing, Trump seems less than clear about what it is he's actually looking for.

In an Oval Office interview today, Trump said he had found no evidence of Biden's supposed decline.

"I've uncovered the human mind," Trump said, after being pressed on the issue. "I was in a debate with the human mind."