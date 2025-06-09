"His influence remains undeniable": Sly Stone dies at 82

Sly Stone, the legendarily funky frontman of Sly and the Family Stone, has died. He was 82.

According to a statement from his family, the bandleader passed away after a "prolonged battle" with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other health issues.

Stone was born Sylvester Stewart in Denton, Texas. He grew up in California, adopting the name Sly after a teacher misspelled his name. After several years as a radio DJ and producer, Stone pulled together several family members and local musicians to form Sly and the Family Stone in 1966. The band was racially integrated and mixed-gender, which was notable for the time.

With his band, Stone notched several soul and funk hits throughout the late '60s and early '70s. As their career went on, the group's music transitioned from radio-ready pop of singles like "Everyday People" and "Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)" toward a more avant-garde and psychedelic take on funk and soul music.

Their 1971 album "There's a Riot Goin' On" marked a break from their early records, with dance-floor fillers being pushed aside in favor of disillusioned freakouts. Though it divided critics at the time, "Riot" has since gained a reputation as one of the most important and influential funk albums of all time.

"Sly was a monumental figure, a groundbreaking innovator, and a true pioneer who redefined the landscape of pop, funk, and rock music. His iconic songs have left an indelible mark on the world, and his influence remains undeniable," his family shared in their statement. "We extend our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of love and prayers during this difficult time. We wish peace and harmony to all who were touched by Sly's life and his iconic music."