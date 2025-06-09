How to build a farmers market dinner

One of my favorite spring/summertime pastimes is visiting the local farmers' market for meal inspiration. Baskets filled with colorful produce and fresh herbs beckon me to come closer while loaves of sourdough and artisanal cheese tempt me with their aroma. The farmers' market is the land of possibilities, especially when it comes to making dinner.

It’s important to have a clear-cut plan when building a full meal using goodies from the market, said Hervé Malivert, Director of Culinary Affairs at the Institute of Culinary Education’s New York City campus. “Usually, I try to go [to the farmers’ market] with a few ideas,” he said, adding that asparagus and arugula have been his go-to items during the spring season. “When I’m there, I start to build, maybe find something interesting.”

Malivert offered his favorite tips and tricks on how to put together the perfect farmers market meal, whether it’s an easy weeknight dinner or a weekend feast for friends and family.

01 Give yourself plenty of time to scope out ingredients Malivert recommended visiting your local farmers’ market a few days before cooking to get a general idea of what you need and where you can find it. For example, if you plan to make dinner at home on Friday or over the weekend, it’s best to visit the market earlier in the week, preferably between Monday and Wednesday. This ensures you have plenty of time to see what’s available and talk to farmers about their specific goods before making any purchases. That being said, this is only possible if your local farmers' market is open several days a week. If your market is open once a week, be sure to go there as often as possible so you’re well-acquainted with what they have. “You need to adapt to what you will find at the market,” Malivert said. “Usually, after visiting the market two or three times, you’ll see what they have and based on that, you can build your whole dinner.”

02 Don’t be shy to ask questions Farmers are your best (and most valuable) resource, Malivert said. Ask them if they have specific produce items on a given day, about produce you may be unfamiliar with, or what they recommend as alternatives. “Most of the time, they know the flavor profile and how to use certain ingredients,” Malivert said. “These are things you want to start to learn if you’re planning a dinner.”

03 And don’t be shy to request samples Tasting your ingredients at the market is key. Whether it’s an item you’re familiar with or something new that’s caught your eye, don’t be afraid to ask for samples, Malivert said. A good rule of thumb is to stick to known ingredients when hosting and cooking dinner for guests. You can be more adventurous when cooking for yourself or your family, Malivert suggested. “It’s okay to make a mistake. It's okay to try something new and not like it,” he added. “This is the best way to progress and learn.”