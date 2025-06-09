Tensions between the Trump administration and Gavin Newsom boiled over on Monday, with President Donald Trump supporting the idea of the California governor’s arrest.

“I would do it,” Trump said of arresting Newsom. “He's a nice guy, but he’s grossly incompetent.”

Los Angeles residents mounted a weekend of protests against ICE raids in the city. The president escalated tensions, going over Newsom's head to deploy 2,000 National Guard troops to the area. Over the weekend, federal border czar Tom Homan threatened to arrest Newsom if he interfered with ongoing immigration enforcement efforts in Los Angeles.

“I’ll say it about anybody,” Homan said. “You cross that line, it’s a felony to knowingly harbor and conceal an illegal alien. It’s a felony to impede law enforcement doing their job.”

Newsom has repeatedly asserted that the administration is “manufacturing chaos” in his state, and he didn't back down from Homan's threat.

“Come after me, arrest me. Let’s just get it over with, tough guy, you know?” Newsom told MSNBC. “I don’t give a damn. But I care about my community. I care about this community.”

Even so, the governor seemed shocked when Trump threw his support behind #LockHimUp.

“The President of the United States just called for the arrest of a sitting Governor. This is a day I hoped I would never see in America,” Newsom wrote on X. "I don’t care if you’re a Democrat or a Republican, this is a line we cannot cross as a nation — this is an unmistakable step toward authoritarianism."