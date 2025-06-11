Barbeque, but make it fine dining

Imagine stepping into a beautifully restored, 100-year-old barn, where vintage Bulls games from the Michael Jordan era hum softly on screens, old-school R&B floats through a sun-drenched dining room, and fire-kissed octopus lands on the table beside a glass of wine from a BIPOC- or woman-owned winery. This isn’t a steakhouse or a swanky supper club — it’s BBQ. But elevated. Soulful. Sophisticated. A 175-seat restaurant redefining what barbeque can be.

This summer, that vision becomes reality as Soul & Smoke, the beloved casual BBQ joint from Evanston, Illinois, expands its flagship location—turning a once-humble smoke shack into a destination for refined, fire-driven dining.

“The current form of Smoke was the result of a pandemic pivot” says co-owner and sommelier Heather Bublick who runs the business with her husband Chef D’Andre Carter. “This [expansion] is our full vision of Soul & Smoke.”

Their journey hasn’t followed the usual path. They bought the building in February 2020, just weeks before lockdowns shuttered the world. What was meant to be a fine dining concept celebrating seafood, vegetables and meats fresh from the fire morphed into a laid-back pick-up spot with four picnic tables. But that pivot didn’t stop them. Soul & Smoke grew into three brick-and-mortar locations in Chicago, became a staple vendor at Soldier Field and Northwestern’s stadium, and launched a line of condiments.

At the helm are two chefs who met at Moto, the Michelin-starred pioneer of haute cuisine. Their expertise shows in every detail. Soul & Smoke’s centerpiece: rare A.N. Bewley smokers imported from Texas, a true rarity in the Midwest. Fan favorites like smoked duroc rib tips, pound-cut brisket, and stacked sandwiches with soul-soothing sides—mac and cheese, cornbread, collard greens—will stay on the menu.

But after dark, the space transforms. Chef Carter’s culinary artistry shines in dishes like smoked Harrison farm chicken and seafood platters, featuring a standout smoked octopus that he’s especially proud of. There’s even the legendary Moto brisket cigar — once exclusive to their catering menu — now available to the public. Foodies in Chicago know the story: Carter’s mentor, Homaro Cantu, hailed by The Guardian as “the most inventive chef in history,” inspired this iconic dish.

“We've been doing [the Moto brisket cigar] for a long time,” says Bublick. “Keeping the memory of Moto alive, keeping the memory of Homaru alive after a tragic ending, to have this still be in Chicago, was important to both of us.”

Bublick curates an exceptional wine list featuring BIPOC and women-owned wineries, adding another layer of thoughtful intention. Diners choose their own adventure—whether self-serving via QR codes or enjoying the attentive guidance of servers—reflecting a flexible, modern approach that also honors Soul & Smoke’s no-tipping policy.

Every choice at Soul & Smoke is intentional, including where they call home.

“We’re in the historic Fifth Ward,” says Bublick. “It's formerly a red line neighborhood in Evanston that suffered from disinvestment. Evanston was the first city in the U.S. to launch a reparations program directly addressing the harm that was caused in this neighborhood and it was a factor on why we picked it.”

Their building — a century-old barn once owned by the Robinson Bus Company — carries deep history. Founded by Leon G. Robinson Jr., who began by driving Head Start kids to school, it eventually became the largest Black-owned transportation company in the country. Purchasing the building from the Robinson family felt like an opportunity to honor and extend that legacy of service.

“When we looked at where we were going to open this restaurant it certainly would have been easier, faster to find a second generation spot in downtown Evanston or downtown Chicago,” says Bublick. “But it seems so disingenuous to pick up and move to another neighborhood when our roots are here. D’Andre has always been really passionate about being an example to the kids in this neighborhood. We want to show them that success can happen here too.”

Their drive for excellence and the ambition to challenge what fine dining and BBQ mean comes with a deeply personal motivation: their two young daughters.

“We're in Soldier Field, we’re in these environments but we don't ever know how long that's going to last,” says Bublick. “Making sure that they are able to come along for the ride and see Soul and Smoke at every stage is really important to us.”