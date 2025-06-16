"Evacuate Tehran!": Trump sends frightening warning to Iran on Truth Social

Donald Trump's calls for "peace" between Iran and Israel lasted for a long weekend.

The president seemingly bought Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's explanation for his country's "preemptive" strike on nuclear sites and population centers, crowing on Truth Social on Monday that the attack was a result of Iran's nuclear ambitions.

"Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life," he said. "Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again!"

The president closed his message with a frightening warning.

"Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" he wrote.

The rant seemed to be prompted by criticism from Tucker Carlson. The former Fox News host has been loudly pressuring MAGA conservatives to wash their hands of the Israel-Iran conflict. During a stop by the podcast of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, Carlson worried that Trump would bring about the "end of the American empire."

"I’m really afraid that my country’s gonna be further weakened by this," he said.

Trump made fun of Carlson's ouster from Fox News in response, saying "let him go get a television network and say it so that people listen."

"Somebody please explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!" he added on social media.