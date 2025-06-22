"They would use it if they could": Trump justifies attacks on Iran with nuclear hypotheticals

President Donald Trump continued to justify his surprise bombing of Iran over the weekend, even as many Republican lawmakers pushed back against the attack.

In a post to Truth Social badmouthing Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, Trump said that Iran would use a nuclear weapon if it were able to produce one.

"[Massie is] a simple-minded 'grandstander' who thinks it’s good politics for Iran to have the highest level Nuclear weapon, while at the same time yelling 'DEATH TO AMERICA' at every chance they get," he wrote. "We had a spectacular military success yesterday, taking the 'bomb' right out of their hands (and they would use it if they could)."

Trump said in the post that he would be "campaigning really hard" to remove Massie, who called the strikes against Iran "unconstitutional." Axios reports that Trump has launched the Kentucky MAGA PAC to primary the representative.

"Massie should drop his fake act and start putting America First, but he doesn’t know how to get there — he doesn’t have a clue!" Trump wrote. "MAGA should drop this pathetic LOSER, Tom Massie, like the plague! ... MAGA is not about lazy, grandstanding, nonproductive politicians, of which Thomas Massie is definitely one."

Massie joined Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., on CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday, promoting bipartisan legislation to keep the U.S. out of the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

“We are exhausted. We are tired from all of these wars, and we’re non-interventionists," he said. "What he promised us was, we would put America first.”