Given Dolly Parton's custom, rhinestone-encrusted getups, it's somewhat shocking to learn that the country music legend hasn't had a Las Vegas residency for quite a while. That will change this December, with a six-show run at Caesars Palace in December.

"To say I’m excited would be an understatement," Parton said in a statement announcing the micro-run of shows. "I haven’t worked Vegas in years, and I’ve always loved singing there. I’m looking so forward to the shows in The Colosseum at Caesars, and I hope you are as well. See you there!"

"Dolly: Live In Las Vegas" will run from December 4-13. The mini-residency ​​​will be Parton’s first run of shows in nearly a decade. She hasn't had a multiple-night stand in Vegas in 32 years. Parton previously played almost two dozen shows at the Riviera Hotel in the 1980s and four concerts at the Mirage Hotel in 1993.

“Grab your rhinestones! Vegas is calling,” the Country Music Hall of Fame inductee wrote on X.

Expect a setlist of shopworn classics from the 79-year-old singer. The residency announcement says fans can expect to hear Parton classics like "9 to 5," "Jolene," "I Will Always Love You," and "Coat Of Many Colors.”

The announcement comes during a rollercoaster period for Parton. In March, her husband of 58 years passed away at the age of 82. That news came as a new musical about her life, "Dolly: An Original Musical," was working its way toward a premiere in Nashville this summer. Just last week, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that Parton would receive an honorary Oscar for her humanitarian work in November.