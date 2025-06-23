While Iranian forces were shelling an American military base in Qatar, President Donald Trump was complaining about the people he sees on his television and making crude jokes about "the n-word."

In a series of posts that started shortly after employees at the American embassy in Qatar were warned of possible Iranian attacks, Trump got in a dig at former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev after the high-ranking official warned that countries were ready to "directly supply Iran" with nuclear warheads. Trump took the opportunity to repeatedly make a thudding and crass "n-word" joke.

"Did I hear Former President Medvedev, from Russia, casually throwing around the 'N word' (Nuclear!)," Trump wrote. "The 'N word' should not be treated so casually."

In a follow-up post, Trump criticized the "fake news" coverage of a U.S. bombing campaign on Iran's nuclear development facilities. Trump said the "sleazebags" who were critical of his decision to join the conflict between Israel and Iran had "zero credibility."

"The sites that we hit in Iran were totally destroyed, and everyone knows it. Only the Fake News would say anything different," he wrote. "Working especially hard on this falsehood is Allison Cooper of Fake News CNN, Dumb Brian L. Roberts, Chairman of “Con”cast, Jonny Karl of ABC Fake News, and always, the Losers of, again, Concast’s NBC Fake News."

Medvedev responded to Trump's comments, stating he "condemns" the strike on Iran and claiming it "failed to achieve its objectives." The former president also stated that Russia has "no intention" of giving nukes to Iran. "Unlike Israel," he said, "we are parties to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty."