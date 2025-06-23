"Reoccupying the Kennedy Center": Democrats host LGBTQ+ Pride event to protest Trump takeover

Five Democratic lawmakers will be hosting a protest concert at the President Donald Trump-controlled Kennedy Center on Monday, in the form of a Pride Month, invite-only event.

Spearheaded by John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., it is meant as a symbolic protest of Trump's political takeover of the Kennedy Center. Joining Hickenlooper are Sens. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Jacky Rosen of Nevada, Brian Schatz of Hawaii and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

“What’s happening in the world is deeply concerning, but even in our darkest hours, we must continue to seek out the light,” Hickenlooper said in a statement. “The L.G.B.T.Q. community has long embodied this resilience, maintaining joy and creativity in the face of adversity.”

The concert is to take place in the center's Justice Forum. It is entitled "Love is Love," a nod to "Hamilton" creator Lin Manuel-Miranda's 2016 Tony Award speech. Jeffrey Seller, the producer of "Hamilton," has been tapped to put on the concert by the Democratic senators.

Seller described the 90-minute concert as an act of "guerrilla theater" featuring "gay characters, gay culture, gay music and gay pride" in an interview with The New York Times.

“This is our way of reoccupying the Kennedy Center,” Seller said, saying the show is "a protest and a political act.” The concert is scheduled for Monday evening

Since his reelection, Trump has moved quickly to recreate the Kennedy Center in his image, naming himself chairman in February and promising a "Golden Age" for American arts and culture. Trump axed the center's [board of trustees, citing "drag shows specifically targeting our youth."

In response, artists have been cancelling shows and avoiding the venue. In March, actress and producer Issa Rae cancelled an appearance at the Kennedy Center, saying Trump's "regime" brought "corrosive political culture" to the venue.