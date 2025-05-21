"You work for us": Neil Young trashes Trump, supports Springsteen in fired-up screed

The rocker asked the president to worry about "the mess [he] made" and not petty squabbles

By Alex Galbraith

Nights & Weekends Editor

Published May 21, 2025 6:12PM (EDT)

Neil Young performs on stage at Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park at Hyde Park on July 12, 2019 in London, England. (Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty Images)
Neil Young performs on stage at Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park at Hyde Park on July 12, 2019 in London, England. (Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty Images)

The Boss didn't call for aid, but it's good to know that Bruce Springsteen has Neil Young's axe in the ongoing war between musicians and President Donald Trump

The Canadian-American rocker laid into the president in a post to his website on Tuesday, asking him to get his priorities straight and focus on the business of running the country. 

"What are you worryin' about, man?" Young wrote. "Bruce and thousands of musicians think you are ruining America. You worry about that instead of the dyin' kids in Gaza. That's your problem."

Related

Neil Young leaves Spotify over COVID misinformation: "They can have Rogan or Young. Not both"

Young's missive comes after a week-long war of words between Springsteen and Trump. The "Born in the USA" singer campaigned against Trump during the most recent presidential election and called him "incompetent and treasonous" during a concert in England earlier this month. Trump replied on Truth Social last week, saying he "never liked" the New Jersey rock star and calling him a talentless "old prune."

"Stop thinking about what rockers are saying," Young wrote. "Think about saving America from the mess you made. Taylor Swift is right. So is Bruce. You know how I feel."

Young went on to share a message to the voting public, after reminding the president that he "works for" the American people.

"Wake up, Republicans! This guy is out of control," he wrote. "We need a real president!"

Read more

about Neil Young


MORE FROM Alex Galbraith