"You work for us": Neil Young trashes Trump, supports Springsteen in fired-up screed

The Boss didn't call for aid, but it's good to know that Bruce Springsteen has Neil Young's axe in the ongoing war between musicians and President Donald Trump.

The Canadian-American rocker laid into the president in a post to his website on Tuesday, asking him to get his priorities straight and focus on the business of running the country.

"What are you worryin' about, man?" Young wrote. "Bruce and thousands of musicians think you are ruining America. You worry about that instead of the dyin' kids in Gaza. That's your problem."

Young's missive comes after a week-long war of words between Springsteen and Trump. The "Born in the USA" singer campaigned against Trump during the most recent presidential election and called him "incompetent and treasonous" during a concert in England earlier this month. Trump replied on Truth Social last week, saying he "never liked" the New Jersey rock star and calling him a talentless "old prune."

"Stop thinking about what rockers are saying," Young wrote. "Think about saving America from the mess you made. Taylor Swift is right. So is Bruce. You know how I feel."

Young went on to share a message to the voting public, after reminding the president that he "works for" the American people.

"Wake up, Republicans! This guy is out of control," he wrote. "We need a real president!"