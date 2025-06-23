"The 12 Day War": Trump says Israel, Iran have reached tentative ceasefire agreement

President Donald Trump shared on Monday night that Israel and Iran had reached a ceasefire agreement.

Trump said that the ceasefire would roll out in phases, starting around midnight Eastern Time. Neither Iran nor Israel have commented publicly on the supposed truce.

"CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE!" he wrote on Truth Social. "It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE... for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!"

Trump's announcement described a staggered ceasefire in which each country would halt attacks for 12 hours.

"During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL. On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, 'THE 12 DAY WAR,'" Trump wrote.

The announcement from Trump came hours after Iran attacked a U.S. military base in Qatar in response to an American bombing campaign on Iranian nuclear sites. Hours earlier, Trump had shared a post that read, "Congratulations, world, it's time for peace." Iran and Israel have exchanged missile barrages and airstrikes since June 13, when Israel launched a surprise assault on Iranian military installations.

"This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!" Trump said in his announcement.