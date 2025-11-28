Grief, solidarity, donations after Hong Kong high-rise tragedy

This week, a devastating high-rise fire in Hong Kong has left at least 128 people dead and triggered a sweeping criminal investigation, officials confirmed. The blaze tore through Wang Fuk Court, a residential tower in the Tai Po district, overwhelming firefighters and trapping residents as smoke filled hallways and stairwells.

Authorities have arrested eight people so far — a mix of contractors, renovation workers and individuals connected to the building’s recent construction work — as investigators examine whether improper alterations or safety lapses contributed to how quickly the fire spread. Officials are also reviewing the building’s fire-management systems and evacuation routes as rescue teams continue searching the structure and identifying victims.

Reminiscent of London’s Grenfell Tower fire in 2017, the scale of loss is among the worst in Hong Kong in recent memory, leaving entire families displaced or grieving. Survivors described waking up to alarms, thick black smoke that made it impossible to see, and residents trying to reach windows and balconies for air.

In the days since, relief groups have mobilized across Hong Kong — and unexpectedly, so have fans and artists in the K-pop community. Members of the girl group “aespa” and several other South Korean performers quietly donated to emergency-response funds supporting survivors, according to AP reporting. Their contributions are helping supply displaced residents with temporary housing, medical care, food and essentials.

While the donations represent only a fraction of the ongoing recovery effort, officials say international attention has helped amplify local relief work and drawn new resources to survivors who lost homes, belongings and loved ones.

In addition to donations, K-pop music awards show MAMA was to be held in Hong Kong. While organizers deemed the two-day ceremony too far on the timeline to cancel, the red carpet prior to the broadcasted event was canceled. The fire seems to have dampened the event, as many fans deeming the event “boring,” and others with mixed responses on the continuation of the show despite the fire.

As investigators continue to determine the fire’s cause and potential accountability, Hong Kong authorities have signaled that more arrests could follow. For now, the focus remains on stabilizing survivors and supporting the families of those who never made it out of the tower.