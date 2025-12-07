“It f**king sucks”: Lillard responds to Tarantino criticism

“He’s just such a weak, weak, uninteresting guy,” Tarantino said. “Austin Butler would have been wonderful in that role,”
On stage over the weekend, Lillard said he was taking potshots at easy targets.
“He wouldn’t say that to Tom Cruise. He wouldn’t say that to somebody who’s a top-line actor in Hollywood,” Lillard said.
Other actors came to Dano’s defense after Tarantino’s dig began to spread. Simu Liu and Alec Baldwin both lauded the actor, with Liu posting on X that Dano was an “incredible actor.” Baldwin shared a video to Instagram, calling on any Dano haters to be quiet.
“I just want to say, I love Paul Dano,” Baldwin said. “And if you don’t love Paul Dano, shhh.”
