The lazy baker’s secret to making holiday treats sparkle

I can pinpoint the exact moment I decided I wanted to be good at decorating desserts. I was watching an old episode of “Martha Bakes” with my grandmother. I must have been a pre-teen, teetering on adolescence, when Stewart — with that serene confidence somehow both inspiring and mildly terrifying — calmly piped an entire small layered cake’s worth of Swiss buttercream roses in a few fluid moments while speaking to the camera. Learn to pipe like this, she said, and you can make a cake for anything: Mother’s Day, an engagement party, even a wedding.

The idea lodged itself immediately. There was something comforting in knowing that, at any moment, someone I loved (or I myself) could receive an emergency cake, perfectly adorned. And yet — decorating does not come naturally to me.

Over the years, I’ve tried, leaving a trail of slumped rosettes, sad sacks of edible glitter and fondant strips in my wake. Slowly, I gravitated toward desserts that do much of the visual lifting themselves: an upside-down citrus cake flecked with blood orange slices, breads dotted with colorful berries, and, lately, cookies punctuated with small bursts of natural sparkle.

We’re thankfully in a moment of baking minimalism, where beauty doesn’t necessarily require complete precision or perfection. The contemporary desserts I like — often Scandi-inspired — rely on natural materials, muted colors and playful asymmetry. A slice of citrus, a scattering of berries, a sprig of thyme — these small touches do the work; a perfect squiggle or rosette is a bonus, not a mandate. For the non-talented among us, it’s a reassuring shift: intention and restraint can create desserts that feel curated, elegant and a little whimsical, without demanding skills we may not possess.

Enter: pomegranate seeds (technically arils, though who keeps track?). Tiny, jewel-like and transformative, they can make even the humblest cookie feel festive, intentional, and a little magical. Their color is arresting, their shine irresistible, and they work beautifully whether scattered among other ingredients or clustered in a tiny pile of rubies.

Want more great food writing and recipes? Sign up for Salon’s free food newsletter, The Bite.

For someone like me — not naturally gifted at the precision arts of pastry — they are an instant win.

The beauty of pomegranate seeds is their generosity of effect. You don’t need to pipe perfect rosettes or carefully place every sprinkle. Drop a few on top of frosted cookies, scatter them over chocolate bark, or nestle them into a simple almond cookie, and suddenly the dessert looks like a conscious, curated creation. They give your sweets texture, crunch and a little sparkle without demanding talent you might not have. For the uncoordinated, impatient, or just lazy among us, they are nothing short of miraculous.

Here are three ways to use them this year, on just plain sugar cookies:

Wreath cookie

For a festive twist, start with a plain sugar cookie. Using a small juice glass or a cookie cutter, cut out the center of each round to create a “wreath” shape. Bake and let cool. Then comes the fun part: cover the cookie in a smooth layer of white icing, and arrange pomegranate seeds and tiny thyme leaves in a circular, wreath-like design. Even if your piping skills are nonexistent, the jewel-like seeds and fragrant herbs make the cookie feel intentional, celebratory, and effortlessly elegant.

Jewel box cookie

Start with a plain sugar cookie and coat it in dark chocolate icing for a rich, glossy base. Then let your inner jeweler take over: scatter candied citrus pieces, chopped pistachios, and pomegranate seeds on top. For an extra flourish, add a few edible pearls or a whisper of gold glitter. The result is a tiny, edible treasure chest — glittering, colorful, and impossibly festive, even if your decorating skills are more enthusiastic than precise.

Monochrome Thumbprint Cookie

Press a generous well into a sugar cookie to create a bold “thumbprint.” Fill it with raspberry jam — or strawberry or cherry, anything with a vibrant ruby tone — and line the edge with pomegranate seeds. Simple, jewel-like, and striking, these cookies stand out on a plate without demanding intricate decorating skills. They’re a little flourish that looks thoughtful and festive, even when you keep the effort delightfully minimal.