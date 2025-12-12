House Democrats release new batch of Epstein photos

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released nineteen new photos from the estate of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein on Friday, which depict prominent and famous figures, including President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton.

The photos are the second batch obtained via subpoena of Epstein’s estate. Their release comes just a week before the 30-day deadline for the Department of Justice to turn over all of the Epstein files to Congress.

“It is time to end this White House cover-up and bring justice to the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and his powerful friends,” the committee’s ranking member, Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., said in a statement, calling for the files to be released immediately.

Trump can be seen in three of the photos. In one, he appears with Epstein at a social event, chatting with an unknown woman. In the others, Trump is shown with women who have their faces redacted to protect their privacy.

Among the figures included in the photos are former President Bill Clinton, seen in one photo with Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein. Conservative political strategist and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon appears in two, both with Epstein, one where the two are sitting at Epstein’s work desk, another of Bannon and Epstein standing together in front of a mirror.

Other photos feature Microsoft founder Bill Gates, one in which he appears alongside Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was recently stripped of his royal titles over his involvement with Epstein.

Filmmaker Woody Allen, business magnate Richard Branson, conservative lawyer Alan Dershowitz, and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers also appear in the newly released photos. None of the subjects appears to be engaging in illegal activity, and when the photos were taken remains unknown.

“These disturbing photos raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world,” Garcia said. “We will not rest until the American people get the truth. The Department of Justice must release all the files, NOW.”