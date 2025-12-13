At 100, Dick Van Dyke remains a reminder that joy outlasts youth

Dick Van Dyke turned 100 this weekend — a milestone few entertainers reach, and fewer still reach while remaining a shared cultural touchstone across generations.

For many Americans, Van Dyke will always be Rob Petrie, tumbling over ottomans on “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” or Bert the chimney sweep, dancing across London rooftops in “Mary Poppins.” What makes his centennial especially striking is that he never stopped. And well into his 90s, Van Dyke continued acting, singing and dancing in his return to the Disney franchise in “Mary Poppins Returns,” where he delighted audiences as the film’s elderly bank manager (and son of the disguised character he played also played in the original).

In interviews surrounding his birthday, Van Dyke has consistently downplayed the idea that longevity requires extreme discipline or technological intervention. Instead, he credits staying active, maintaining curiosity and finding joy in movement. He has spoken out about beating bad habits, exercising regularly, dancing when possible and valuing connection over isolation.

That outlook stands in contrast to a modern wellness culture increasingly obsessed with biohacking, supplements and the illusion of control over aging. Van Dyke’s philosophy suggests something simpler — that aging well may be less about resisting time than continuing to participate fully in life.

As Americans grapple with how to age in a society that often fears it, Van Dyke’s 100th birthday offers a reminder that longevity is not just biological. It is cultural, communal and — in his case — joyfully visible.