Over 3,000 cases of salad dressings from Costco, Publix have been recalled due to “foreign objects”

In the mood for a fresh, homemade salad? Double-check your pantry and refrigerator before tossing your ingredients with dressing.

Ventura Foods LLC, a California-based food and beverage manufacturing company, has recalled 3,556 cases of salad dressings from retailers like Costco and Publix due to the presence of “foreign objects,” according to a recent enforcement report from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The report specified that the “foreign objects” in question are black plastic planting material found in granulated onion used to make the dressing.

The recall lists eight total dressings, including a gallon tub of Hidden Valley, Buttermilk Ranch (SKU: 0 26700 19192 3), a 23.62-pound container of Caesar Dressing used in the Costco Service Deli (SKU: 0 26700 19376 7) and a 32-pound container of Caesar Dressing used in the Costco Food Court (SKU: 0 26700 19376 7). The dressings were distributed to seven retailers across 42 locations in 26 states: New Hampshire, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Minnesota, Michigan, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Virginia, Missouri, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Washington, Colorado, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Texas, Ohio, North Dakota and Oregon.

The recall, classified as a Class II recall, was initiated on Nov. 6 and Dec. 4.

On Nov. 7, Costco announced the recall of “select Sell By dates of Item# 19927 Caesar Salad and Item# 11444 Chicken Sandwich w/ Caesar Salad due to the possible presence of plastic foreign material in the salad dressing of the items.”

“Affected products are labeled with Sell By Dates between 10/17/25 and 11/9/25,” the notice continued. “Please stop eating the product and return the item to your local Costco for a full refund.”