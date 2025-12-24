The timeless gift of Scrooge

As an aficionado of Christmas movies from the moment my brain began to develop, I thought I had seen all there was to see when a group of friends first sat me down to watch “A Diva’s Christmas Carol” on a snowy morning in Philadelphia, 12 years ago. The title certainly perked my ears up, as did the cast. But what could this little-seen, made-for-television VH1 movie do for me that “The Muppet Christmas Carol,” “Scrooged” and the innumerable animated “Christmas Carol” specials from the “Flintstones” to “Alvin and the Chipmunks” hadn’t already?

How wrong I was, and how happy I am to this day to have been so objectively foolish for my suspicions. Written and directed by Richard Schenkman and featuring a pair of original songs from Williams — including the inimitable earworm, “Heartquake” — “A Diva’s Christmas Carol” glides along its 89 minutes with a self-assuredness that only a well-financed TV movie filled packed with seasoned professionals could. There is romance, drama, pathos and the verbal berating of hotel staff and music video directors. Ebony is a woman who won’t stand for anything but al dente farfalle and luxury accommodations, putting her touring band up in cheap motels while she lounges at the Plaza. And when her manager suggests a special headlining concert on Christmas to promote her new holiday album, Ebony forces her team to work the holiday under the pretense of “charity,” when she’ll really be skimming the proceeds herself.

Every version of “A Christmas Carol” follows this basic structure. The iteration of Ebenezer must commit a heinous act of greed so avaricious that it triggers a supernatural event, and Jacob Marley comes clinking and clattering during the night to warn of a visit from three spirits. From there, creators are left to their own devices, free to play with form and update the story as they wish. The results can be spectacular and memorable, like “The Muppet Christmas Carol,” which, with its beloved Muppet characters filling out iconic roles and Michael Caine playing Scrooge, demands to be watched annually. Other times, the outcome is far more dire, like the pair of 2023 “bah humbug!” boots that were “Spirited” and “A Christmas Karen.” In their mutual aim for a modern twist on a timeless classic, both the star-studded, multi-million dollar Apple TV+ movie and the low-budget indie comedy whiffed it entirely. Who could’ve guessed that a spin on “A Christmas Carol” that follows a woman with a bad haircut tormenting her neighbors might not be the most amiable take on this heartwarming story?

“A Christmas Carol” is a perfectly concise tale all about how the holiday spirit can change not just our minds, but our hearts, too. That’s the funny thing about “A Christmas Carol”: For as eternal as this story is, not every adaptation can be good, or perhaps even more importantly, memorable. Just because Dickens’ novella was solid and durable enough to stand the test of time doesn’t mean that any spin will automatically be worth your time, especially because we’ve all seen this story play out before. But there’s something fascinating about our perennial curiosity time and time again. Why do we love this story so much, enough to subject ourselves to even the weirdest, most brainless versions of it that can be spun from the public domain? It’s quite simple, really: Dickens’ story is an immortal tale of the capacity for human kindness. At his core, Dickens believes that all of us have the ability to change, to do better and to be better. Our position in this life is not static. We can spend years — decades, even — set in our habits, and still find ourselves moved to step outside of our unyielding, Scroogey ways in pursuit of doing the right thing.