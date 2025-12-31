The ABBA song that’s huge in Vietnam at year’s end

Đỗ resides in Saigon, the country’s former Southern capital that was renamed Ho Chi Minh City after the war. Her understanding of how Western culture affected Vietnam after the war, however, had to be framed through the North and its capital, Hanoi.

“When I wrote this article, I had to focus on the perspective more of the Northerners, because they were more affected by the cultural and economic and political embargo that was placed on Vietnam at the time,” she said. “I would say that Southerners were a lot more exposed to Western culture, obviously, but for the purpose of the article. I had to focus on the Hanoian perspective, because after the war, Vietnam’s entertainment was more heavily controlled centrally from the North. So it had this ripple effect of Hanoian culture affecting Southern culture as the years went by.”

With the Northern Vietnamese influence fostering a love of ABBA because of their Swedish allies, the Southern Vietnamese – many of whom comprise the Vietnamese diaspora – can be forgiven for not necessarily following suit. My mother certainly still carries strong feelings from the war, including a hatred for Jane Fonda, aka “Hanoi Jane” after she posed for a photo on a North Vietnamese anti-artillery gun.

Besides, my mother had already established distinctly different cultural tastes due to exposure to other nations long before the war ended. In the late 1960s, she had attended a Texas university on scholarship, and during the war, she and my father had worked in Japan. After Saigon fell, they made Texas their new home.

When I texted my mother to ask if she knew about “Happy New Year” being popular in Vietnam after the war, she responded, “After 1975 we left Japan [and] went straight to the U.S. By then we were in a mourning state of mind and worried about [a] dark future, so had no connection with Vietnam for quite a while.”

Like twins separated at birth, the Vietnamese nationals’ and the Vietnamese Americans’ parallel yet separate developments can be encapsulated in various cultural artifacts. The red flag with central yellow star stayed official in the home country, while the Southern yellow flag with three red stripes became a refugee reminder in the United States. Language in Vietnam continued to evolve, while the Vietnamese my mother speaks is a time capsule from the mid-1970s. While Vietnam embraced Western artists like ABBA, Modern Talking and Boney M after the war, my mother was listening to The Beatles, a band whose concert she had attended in her university days. And when “Happy New Year” took hold in Vietnam, my family had learned “Auld Lang Syne” in the West.

A bittersweet New Year’s message

Đỗ further theorizes that the Vietnamese adopted “Happy New Year” because at the time, they were unaware of the song’s true meaning, not understanding the English lyrics. A close reading reveals that the song is, in fact, a major bummer.

Happy New Year, Happy New Year

May we all have a vision now and then

Of a world where every neighbor is a friend

Happy New Year, Happy New Year

May we all have our hopes, our will to try

If we don’t, we might as well lay down and die

You and I . . .

Reportedly, the working title for the song was “Daddy Don’t Get Drunk on Christmas Day,” and in recent years, some have suggested that Vietnam abandon this song because of its depressing nihilism.

Seems to me now

That the dreams we had before

Are all dead, nothing more

Than confetti on the floor

In its defense, today the lyrics may accurately reflect how many of us feel defeated or at least exhausted by a relentlessly challenging year. With the Vietnam War 50th anniversary this year, I’ve been reflecting on my life as a Vietnamese American in Southern California, especially following the wildfires in January and the ongoing ICE raids in which numerous immigrants, including Asians, have been detained and deported.

“When I listen to ABBA’s ‘Happy New Year’ I feel this sense of nostalgia and calm and understanding.” On the other side of the world, Tran has seen the results of ICE’s actions firsthand. In September he greeted his uncle who had been deported without any possessions to provide him with a backpack of essentials, courtesy of a grassroots mutual aid project, the Ba Lô Project. And more recently, Vietnam has been experiencing devastating floods, which mobilized Tran, who spoke to me from Haiphong during a break from his advocacy work.

“We did two months of typhoon disaster relief for five provinces here,” he said. “We raised $140,000 and just wrapped up. So I’m not home yet, and I’m exhausted, but it was good work. It was a really challenging year.”

Meanwhile, Đỗ doesn’t want to abandon “Happy New Year” either. To her, it feels more poignant than ever.

“Some people are suggesting we move away ABBA’s ‘Happy New Year’ and move toward more local Tết music,” she said. “I don’t really relate to any of these songs because Tết as a holiday in Vietnam is meant to represent prosperity and happiness. You’re expected to welcome the new year with open arms; I don’t feel that. I feel a lot of anxiety about the future, especially with how things are going climate-wise and politically.

“And so when I listen to ABBA’s ‘Happy New Year’ I feel this sense of nostalgia and calm and understanding. It’s a very sad song, obviously, but it feels comforting to know that people 45 years ago felt the same anxiety as I do now. It’s just kind of human nature.”