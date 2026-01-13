“ICE needs to de-escalate”: O’Reilly calls on DHS to tone down tactics

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly spoke out against ICE’s tactics, saying that the agency needs to “pull back” after the shooting of Renee Good.

“ICE needs to de-escalate,” he told NewsNation’s Leland Vittert on Monday. “If you’re in a position as an ICE agent where you feel deadly force may be necessary then you should pull back and assess where you are.”

The conservative commentator pushed back against the tact taken by the Trump administration. He said that Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE agent on Jan. 7, did not need to “be confronted with a guy cursing at her and screaming at her.”

O’Reilly offered advice directly to Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, saying that officers have a duty to turn down the temperature.

“That is in every single police manual in this country,” he said.

Good’s killing has escalated tensions across the country. California Gov. Gavin Newsom called out officials with the Department of Justice over their refusal to investigate Good’s killing. At least four senior prosecutors at the DOJ’s civil rights division quit on Monday following a decision not to investigate Good’s death. Even more top prosecutors based in D.C. and Minnesota are leaving after refusing to probe Good’s widow.

“Senior DOJ civil rights officials just quit because Harmeet Dhillon refused to investigate an ICE shooting,” a post from Newsom’s press office said on X. “That’s not leadership. That’s a cover-up.”

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that “Minnesota Democrats” love the protests against ICE following Good’s death “because it gets the spotlight off of the 19 Billion Dollars that was stolen by really bad and deranged people.”

“Fear not, great people of Minnesota, the day of reckoning & retribution is coming!” he said.