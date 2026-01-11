Celebrities’ pins pay tribute to Renee Good, denounce ICE at Golden Globes

It was far from the most noticeable bit of red carpet attire at Sunday night’s Golden Globes, but many of Hollywood’s biggest stars wore pins meant to protest the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and pay tribute to slain activist Renee Good.

Good was killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis this week. The simple black-and-white pins worn by celebs on to take a stand against ICE’s actions read either “ICE OUT” or “BE GOOD.” The pins were worn by actors like Mark Ruffalo, Jean Smart, Wanda Sykes and Natasha Lyonne on the red carpet.

Sykes explained her reason for wearing the pin in an interview with Variety.

“Of course this is for the mother who was murdered by an ICE agent, and it’s really sad. I know people are out marching and all today, and we need to speak up,” Sykes said. “We need to be out there and shut this rogue government down, because it’s just awful what they’re doing to people.”

According to the Associated Press, the pins were the result of a collaboration between Nelini Stamp of Working Families Power and Jess Morales Rocketto of Latino advocacy group Maremoto. The pair recruited allies to pass out the pins at Golden Globes pre-parties, asking stars if they would be willing to wear the small pins to take a stand during the awards ceremony.

“They put it in their purse and they’re like, ‘Hey would you wear this?’ It’s so grassroots,” Morales Rocketto told the AP.