“Vitamin C isn’t real”: Noah Wyle roasts RFK Jr. in fake PSA

The TV doctor floats wild conspiracy theories in a send-up of the Trump administration

By Garrett Owen
National Affairs Fellow

Published

Noah Wyle attends the Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere of Max Original Drama Series THE PITT at DGA Theater Complex on January 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)
The Centers for Disease Control has a new director: Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch. Or so Jimmy Kimmel and Noah Wyle would have us believe.

Wyle, who won a Golden Globe on Sunday night for his performance as Robinavitch on “The Pitt,” starred in a fake PSA that aired during his appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The segment took brazen shots at the health policies of President Donald Trump and his Health Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Wyle tells the audience he is “not a real doctor” as he fires off ludicrous medical claims. Based on “his own research” and “his gut,” Wyle launches ludicrous conspiracy theories about vaccines and food.

“The measles vaccine will turn your son into a furry,” he says. “Raw milk is good for you, but raw chicken? Even better, especially when it comes in a smoothie.”

"The only thing she practices is grift": Meet Trump's nominee for Surgeon General 

He goes on to say that 5G towers cause COVID, Vitamin C is a scam, the flu vaccine is responsible for genital shrinkage, and advises people to take antibiotics and probiotics at the same time to “achieve the perfect level of biotics.”

There’s a kernel of truth to Wyle’s fake PSA. Kennedy has launched attacks on vaccines and Tylenol, and his promotion of a “full-fat” diet, have come under intense scrutiny and withering criticism from medical academics and lawmakers alike.

Watch the segment below via YouTube:

