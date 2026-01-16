Recent cheese recall has been upgraded to FDA’s highest risk level

A nationwide cheese recall, which was initially announced in November, has been upgraded to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) most hazardous product safety classification, the agency specified in a recent enforcement report.

On Nov. 25, 2025, Ambriola Company, a New Jersey-based importer and distributor of Italian cheeses, recalled more than 11,500 units of grated pecorino romano cheese products after routine testing revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. The company also recalled additional cheese products processed at its facility in West Caldwell, N.J., “out of an abundance of caution.”

On Jan. 6, the FDA reclassified the recall as Class I — its highest numerical designation.

A Class I recall is described as “a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death,” according to the agency’s website.

The affected cheese products are from five brands: Locatelli, Pinna, Boar’s Head, Member’s Mark (Sam’s Club’s private label brand) and Ambriola. They were distributed to retail stores and distributors between Nov. 3, 2025, and Nov. 20, 2025. The FDA said the cheese was distributed in the following U.S. states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

At this time, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall. Customers who purchased the affected products are urged to not consume them and, instead, throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Individuals who may be experiencing symptoms of listeria infection, like fever, muscle aches and diarrhea, should contact their healthcare provider.

“We take food safety very seriously and immediately alerted stores and distributors to remove the affected products from shelves,” Ambriola Company chief executive officer Phil Marfuggi said in a statement included in the November announcement. “We are working closely with the FDA and continuing to test our products and facilities to fully understand the situation.”