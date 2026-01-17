DOJ to investigate Walz and Frey over their fight against ICE occupation

The Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, escalating a rapidly intensifying conflict between federal authorities and local leaders over immigration enforcement.

Originally reported by CBS News, federal prosecutors are examining whether public statements and actions by Walz and Frey unlawfully interfered with federal immigration operations in Minneapolis. The probe follows days of public criticism by state and city officials after a series of controversial ICE actions, including a fatal shooting and multiple arrests that triggered protests and national scrutiny.

While neither Walz nor Frey has been charged, subpoenas have reportedly been issued as part of the inquiry. Federal officials are said to be reviewing whether the leaders’ conduct could constitute obstruction or conspiracy to impede federal law enforcement — a rare and politically charged move when applied to sitting elected officials.

Both Walz and Frey have defended their actions, arguing they acted within their authority and responsibility to protect residents and speak out on public safety concerns. Minnesota officials have characterized the investigation as retaliatory and warned that it risks criminalizing political disagreement.

The Justice Department has declined to comment in detail, citing the ongoing investigation.

The probe comes amid heightened tensions in Minneapolis, where residents and local leaders have accused federal immigration agents of using aggressive tactics and operating with limited transparency. Minnesota officials have also clashed with federal authorities over investigative access and oversight following the fatal ICE shooting earlier this month.

Legal experts say the investigation raises broader questions about the balance of power between federal immigration enforcement and state and local governments — and about the boundaries between political speech and alleged interference during moments of crisis.