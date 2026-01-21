“Bigger than Oasis”: Tenacious D’s Gass says band will return following Trump gaffe

Tenacious D is plotting a return, according to a new interview with band member Kyle Gass.

The comedic band, co-led by Jack Black, went on hiatus after Gass made a joke onstage about Donald Trump hours after an assassination attempt in Butler. The faux pas happened during a show on Gass’ birthday in Sydney, Australia. He blew out the candles on a birthday cake with a wish of “Don’t miss Trump next time.”

The joke got laughs but ignited a firestorm. The band cancelled their remaining tour dates after Black made a statement on Instagram distancing himself from Gass. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Gass said he “made a mistake.”

“I was going for a joke. But timing is everything. If there was ever a ‘too soon,’ it was this,” Gass said.

Gass said he doesn’t blame Black for distancing himself from the situation, telling the outlet, “I might have deserved it.”

“He had to protect himself from his loose cannon partner over here,” he said. “We hashed it out. And it was hard. It is like a marriage. You go through these ups and downs, and try to understand your partner.”

Gass said that the Sydney show definitely won’t be Tenacious D’s last.

“We’re gonna come back — it’s gonna be bigger than Oasis!” Gass said.