Jesse Jackson’s legacy isn’t enough for Capitol honor

House Speaker Mike Johnson has denied a request from the family of civil rights leader Jesse Jackson to allow him to lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda following his death at age 84.

Johnson’s office cited long-standing House precedent, noting that the Rotunda is typically reserved for presidents, former members of Congress, military leaders, and Supreme Court justices. Because Jackson never held federal office, officials said he did not meet the traditional criteria.

But allies and civil rights leaders say the decision reflects an overly narrow definition of public service.

Jackson’s family released a statement upon his death outlining his legacy and impact: “Our father was a servant leader — not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world… His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by.”

“Other people had that idea, and the Speaker has authority over that branch of government and over the Capitol,” said Jackson’s daughter Santita Jackson, responding to the denial of the Rotunda honor. “What we want is for the people to get a chance to be with him.”

Advertisement:

To “lie in honor” is a rare ceremonial distinction granted to private citizens whose remains are placed in the Capitol Rotunda for public viewing. Unlike “lying in state,” which is reserved for government officials, the honor has been extended only a handful of times. Notably, it was granted to civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks in 2005 and evangelist Billy Graham in 2018. In both cases, lawmakers argued that their moral influence and national stature merited exceptional recognition.

Supporters of Jackson say his legacy fits squarely within that tradition. A two-time presidential candidate and tireless organizer, he helped register voters, broker political coalitions, and elevate racial and economic justice onto the national stage for more than five decades.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson called the decision something that “tells you everything you need to know about Mike Johnson and his gross disregard for our Constitution and our democracy.”

Start your day with essential news from Salon.

Sign up for our free morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Memorial services for Jackson will proceed in Chicago, Washington, and South Carolina, drawing leaders, activists, and admirers from across the country. But for many, the absence of a Capitol tribute underscores a familiar tension: America celebrates its reformers rhetorically, even as its institutions struggle to fully honor them.

Advertisement:

It is worth noting that more recent requests for this honor have been denied for former Vice President Dick Cheney and conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

In death, as in life, Jackson’s legacy remains larger than the spaces Washington is willing to offer.