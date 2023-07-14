Rev. Jesse Jackson retires from Rainbow PUSH Coalition

Rev. Jesse Jackson, the Baptist minister, civil rights activist and protégé of Martin Luther King Jr. who founded People United to Save Humanity (Operation PUSH) in 1971 and organized the Rainbow Coalition in 1984, has announced that he's retiring as president of Rainbow PUSH Coalition — a merger of the two which he's led since 1996.

Jackson made mention of this move during a live stream on July 8 saying, "I'm going to make a transition pretty soon," and news of his official departure circulated on Friday. "I've been doing this stuff for 64 years. I was 18 years old," Jackson said in a quote obtained from CNN, adding that he'll find a replacement to carry on from here.

"I'm going to work along with the new president and our board, and we'll have a new president who will, in fact, be working here day to day," Jackson said. "I want to see us grow and prosper. We have the ability to build on what we've established over the years." In a statement from the Rainbow PUSH coalition, they honor Jackson's work saying, "His commitment is unwavering, and he will elevate his life's work by teaching ministers how to fight for social justice and continue the freedom movement. Rev. Jackson's global impact and civil rights career will be celebrated this weekend at the 57th annual Rainbow PUSH Coalition convention, where his successor will be introduced."