What to cook when you don’t feel like chopping an onion

To chop an onion, or not to chop an onion — that is the question when you’re running low on energy and simply want something quick yet easy to eat.

Such quick meals, often categorized under the umbrella term “lazy cooking,” have taken social media by storm, with several food content creators sharing their go-to lazy recipes. But as for what lazy cooking actually entails, it’s not super clear-cut. The hack itself refers to meals that are prepared with minimal effort, minimal clean up and convenient ingredients that are often readily available in one’s refrigerator and pantry. That definition, however, seems to vary from home cook to home cook. Does it require cutting an onion? Or, is it simply opening a box of mac & cheese and zhuzh-ing it up with a few spices?

Related What to eat when nothing sounds good

Regardless of what your preferred definition of lazy cooking is, there’s no denying that chopping an onion, or two, requires effort. And sometimes, that extra bit of effort just seems too laborious. Sure, onions add plenty of perks to a dish: texture, a hint of sweetness and plenty of umami. But contrary to popular belief, you don’t need onions to enjoy a really good meal.

Salon Food spoke with Chef Stephen Chavez, Senior Chef-Instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education’s Los Angeles campus, who offered his go-to tips on how to cook sans any chopped onions. Before diving into specific recipes, it’s important to familiarize yourself with ingredients that can be used in lieu of onions, Chavez says. His top substitutes include:

Advertisement:

Roasted Peppers: Make them homemade or buy them canned or jarred, roasted peppers are filled with flavor that mimics the savory-sweetness of onions. As for specific peppers, Chavez recommends piquillo peppers, a variety of red chili peppers traditionally grown in Northern Spain.

Herbs: Specifically, thyme, tarragon and rosemary — aromatic herbs that go well in almost any savory dish.

Lemon Zest: Chavez calls it his “secret ingredient” and likens it to “a magic powder.” It’s readily available (as lemons are typically a kitchen essential) and easy to prepare. A little lemon zest can perk up even the simplest of dishes, like scrambled eggs. If you think your dish is lacking in flavor, don’t try to remedy it with more salt. Simply add a pinch of lemon zest, Chavez says.

Tomato Paste: This is great if you’re already making a tomato-based dish that calls for onions. Simply use a bit more tomato paste than the recipe calls for to amp up the flavor. Tomato paste is essentially cooked-down and concentrated tomatoes. It’s sweet and rich in umami — everything you’d get out of an onion.

Advertisement:

Spices: Sumac is a great option because it’s acidic yet earthy, tart and slightly lemony, Chavez explains. Same with za’atar, another bright spice. For the more adventurous home cook, Chavez suggests experimenting with asafoetida (hing), a pungent, umami-filled spice that’s a staple in Indian cuisine. It has a sulfurous smell that takes on a similar flavor to both onion and garlic.

And now, for the recipes. Here are five things to cook on days you don’t feel like chopping an onion:

01 Eggs (scrambled or an omelette) “Just make your scrambled eggs basically the way that you normally do. A little bit before the eggs are totally firm, chuck in a little lemon zest,” Chavez says. “If you combine that with some herbs, it’s outstanding,” he continues. “There’s a classic French blend of herbs called fines herbes. It’s tarragon, chervil, parsley and chives. It’s amazing. Add in a bit of scallions and green onions, too. Eggs take really well, especially to parsley, tarragon and chives, plus, lemon zest. It’s like having this incredibly flavorful classic omelet without the effort.”

02 Cacio e pepe “Pasta is versatile,” Chavez explains. “You can literally put anything you want in it, and it’s going to be fine — even without onions. Many classic Italian dishes don’t necessarily require onion.” Chavez points to cacio e pepe, a rather simple yet rich dish that calls for spaghetti, olive oil, coarsely ground black pepper, salt, butter and Pecorino Romano. For specific recipes, check out this one for bite-sized cacio e pepe rolls and another for cacio e pepe mac and cheese, inspired by Natasha Feldman’s “The Dinner Party Project: A No-Stress Guide to Food with Friends.”

03 Pesto Pasta Pesto also doesn’t require any onions. To make, blend together garlic, pine nuts, lemon juice, salt and basil in a food processor or blender. “If you don’t have basil, you can make it with parsley, even carrot tops,” Chavez says. For another easy pasta dish, simply brown six tablespoons of your favorite butter and toss in a few herbs to make a luxurious and decadent sauce that pairs exceptionally well with fresh pasta shells or spaghetti.

04 Chicken Piccata “There are a million chicken dishes that can be done without any onions,” Chavez says. He recommends chicken piccata, a bright and acidic dish that’s heavy on butter, capers, lemon juice and lemon zest. You can even add white wine, artichoke hearts and parsley to the dish, per this recipe.

05 Breaded Chicken Cutlet Some may know it as milanesa. Others call it schnitzel, even katsu. Breaded, pounded chicken cutlets transcend geographic boundaries — and they don’t call for any onions. Chicken cutlet starts with either a boneless chicken thigh or a boneless chicken breast that’s covered with cling wrap and pounded to even thickness. The meat is then coated in flour, eggs and breadcrumbs before it’s fried in oil. “All you need with that is a little squeeze of lemon and it’s incredible to eat,” Chavez says.