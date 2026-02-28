Everyone should live like Miss Piggy

Society imposes an array of restrictions on girls at an early age, many of them learned through media consumption. Pop stars like Nelly Furtado and Selena Gomez take flak from commenters for daring to gain weight, while performers such as Lizzo , Kelly Osbourne and Mindy Kaling are shamed for dropping it. Tradwife influencers advise young women to speak in pleasing tones and warn against intimidating the men in their lives. Whether the messaging is overt or implied, young women learn the expectation to dim their lights so others, mainly men, can shine.

This is why I cherished the Miss Piggy bed sheets my mother gave me on some single-digit birthday. She knew what “ The Muppet Show ” star symbolized and recognized what she meant to her misfit youngest, a zaftig kid frequently chided for taking up too much space. On those sheets, striped with a repeating pattern of Miss Piggy striking different poses underneath a parasol, Miss Piggy models confidence. In front of each row stands a smiling Kermit the Frog , happy to play her photographer.

Had those sheets featured any other childhood character, I doubt I’d have kept them for very long. But Miss Piggy was my slumber mate well past the time of putting aside childish things and replacing ancient bedclothes. I wasn’t obligated to outgrow her. I could aspire to be like her.

Girls and women have looked up to far worse figures. After all, how many fictional characters have an award from the Brooklyn Museum’s Elizabeth A. Sackler Center for Feminist Art, presented to them by Gloria Steinem? Just her. Additionally, Miss Piggy was named Artist of the Millennium by Las Culturistas (aka Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers) last year.