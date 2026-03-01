“Stay off social media when you’re drunk”: Omar responds to mocking Mace post about Khamenei

On its own, Rep. Nancy Mace making a bigoted post about two Muslim members of Congress after the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wouldn’t be particularly newsworthy.

The South Carolina Republican has made herself a national name via proud displays of hatred on Capitol Hill. Unfortunately, Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib face far worse from their Republican colleagues on a regular basis. Writing “My heart goes out to Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib tonight. Sending them thoughts and prayers,” along with a graphic announcing Khamenei’s death is deeply Islamophobic, but not novel.

What elevated Mace’s latest 250 Characters Hate into the headlines was Omar’s blistering response, in which she accused her fellow representative of having a drinking problem.

“I hope you aren’t drunk and took your staff’s advice,” she wrote. “Rashida and I don’t know this man and feel confident he didn’t care about us. Please restrain from drinking too much as you have been warned from your staff and stay off social media when you are drunk.”

Omar then turned the sarcastic thoughts and prayers around on Mace.

I pray in his holy month you find peace and respect for your self,” she wrote.

Mace, for her part, responded by sharing the repeatedly debunked claim that Omar was married to her own brother.

Beyond social media feuds, Omar has been a vocal opponent of the current military action in Iran. She called Trump’s decision to attack Iran a “reckless abuse of power” and pushed for Congress to pass a war powers resolution.

“President Trump is unilaterally dragging this nation into an illegal and unjustified war with Iran without congressional authorization, without a clear objective, and without any imminent threat to the United States,” she shared in a statement. “The American people are exhausted by endless wars built on false promises and paid for with American and foreign lives. Congress must reassert its constitutional authority… This unlawful operation must end immediately.”