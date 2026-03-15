Iran war could help Russia, Zelenskyy warns

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that the ongoing war between the United States and Iran could inadvertently benefit Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

In an interview on Fareed Zakaria GPS on CNN, Zelenskyy argued that rising oil prices stemming from Middle East tensions could boost revenue for Russian President Vladimir Putin, providing additional funds to sustain the military campaign in Ukraine.

“Of course, this situation in Iran gives him more money,” Zelenskyy said, referring to Putin. Analysts say higher energy prices could generate billions in extra revenue for Russia despite existing sanctions, potentially strengthening its war effort.

Zelenskyy also expressed concern that the Iran conflict is diverting U.S. diplomatic attention from Ukraine, delaying efforts to negotiate an end to Russia’s invasion. A planned trilateral meeting involving Ukraine, the United States and Russia was postponed as Washington focused on developments in the Middle East, he said.

“We need more pressure on Russia… otherwise he will not negotiate,” Zelenskyy said. “If we really want to stop the war, we need to meet — on the level of leaders and technical groups.”

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that maintaining Western pressure on Moscow is critical. He warned that without coordinated diplomatic and military action, peace negotiations are unlikely to succeed.

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Beyond diplomacy, Zelenskyy highlighted Ukraine’s role in military technology, noting that Ukrainian experts are helping U.S. and Gulf partners improve drone and counter-drone capabilities. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine has become a global leader in developing and deploying unmanned systems, and is now sharing that expertise with allied nations facing similar threats.

Meanwhile, CNN has reported that Russia has helped Iran with intelligence on U.S. military tactics.

Zelenskyy’s comments underscore concerns in Kyiv that global crises, including the war in the Middle East, could shift attention and resources away from Ukraine at a critical juncture in the conflict, potentially giving Moscow additional leverage to continue its campaign.