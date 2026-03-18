“Deeply troubling”: Farm labor activist Cesar Chavez accused of sexual abuse

Multiple women have come forward with claims of sexual abuse against Cesar Chavez, the late United Farm Workers co-founder and civil rights activist.

Ana Murguia and Debra Rojas, both 66 years old, detailed Chavez’s years of grooming and sexual abuse to the New York Times. Both women were under the age of 13 when Chavez allegedly began abusing them. Murguia and Rojas were the daughters of organizers that worked closely with Chavez. Many of the women document the abuse occurring in the 1970s when Chavez was in his 40s. Chavez died in 1993 at 66 years old.

Times journalists Manny Fernandez and Sarah Hurtes wrote that they “independently verified” the accounts “through interviews with those they confided in decades ago and in more recent years.”

“Elements of their stories were also corroborated in documents, emails, itineraries and other writings from union organizers, supporters of Mr. Chavez and historians,” they added in the story published Wednesday.

Dolores Huerta, who cofounded the UFW with Chavez, told the Times that Chavez’s abuse was not limited to minors. She told the outlet that she was raped by Chavez in 1966.

“Unfortunately, he used some of his great leadership to abuse women and children — it’s really awful,” Huerta, 95, shared.

For his farm labor activism and civil rights work, Chavez became a revered figure in the agricultural and Latino communities. President Bill Clinton awarded him the presidential medal of freedom after his death in 1994. California made Cesar Chavez Day a state holiday in 1994 and President Barack Obama recognized the holiday in 2014. On his first day in office, President Joe Biden placed a bust of Chavez in the Oval Office.

Ahead of the Times investigation’s publication, the United Farm Workers released a statement Tuesday saying the organization will not participate in any Cesar Chavez Day activities.

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“The UFW has learned of deeply troubling allegations that one of the union’s co-founders, Cesar Chavez, behaved in ways that are incompatible with our organization’s values,” the statement said. “The allegations are serious enough that we feel compelled to take urgent steps to learn more and provide space for people who may have been victimized to find support and to share their stories if that is what they choose.”

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The union said it did not have any direct reports or firsthand knowledge of the allegations and and announced that it taking steps to provide mental health and trauma-informed resources to community members.

The Cesar Chavez Foundation expressed shock in a statement on Tuesday.

“In partnership with the UFW, we are establishing a safe and confidential process for those who wish to share their experiences of historic harm, and, if they choose to, participate in efforts toward repair and reconciliation,” the statement said.