Surfshark vs NordVPN: Which VPN service is better? 

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VPNs are no longer just for tech-savvy users—they’re essential tools for streaming, keeping data secure and everyday browsing. Whether choosing NordVPN or Surfshark, users must navigate a rapidly changing landscape of security features and performance benchmarks. This Surfshark vs NordVPN guide compares two leading VPNs and covers everything users need to know. Whatever you’re looking to do online, we break down both providers across key categories.

Surfshark and NordVPN have rolled out major changes this year, including enhancements to protocols, expanded server networks and updated audit reports on their no-logs policies. Surfshark also released a web content blocker, while NordVPN strengthened its threat protection features.

This article explores which provider — NordVPN or Surfshark — better fits your needs, whether it’s affordability, customization or performance across devices.

NordVPN vs Surfshark at a glance

The NordVPN Surfshark comparison below highlights key differences in pricing, features and performance.

NordVPN Surfshark Best price From $3.49/month From $1.99/month Servers 8,300 servers in 126 countries 3,200 servers in 95 countries VPN protocols Lightway, OpenVPN, IKEv2 WireGuard, OpenVPN, IKEv2 Streaming services Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max and BBC iPlayer Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max and BBC iPlayer Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS No logs policy Independently audited, no logs Independently audited, no logs Connections Up to 8 simultaneous devices Unlimited devices Best for Streaming, security features, value Budget-friendly privacy, unlimited devices Website Visit site Visit site

Company backgrounds

In this Nord versus Surfshark breakdown, we explore the company origins and backgrounds.

NordVPN, founded in 2012, is owned by Nord Security and headquartered in Amsterdam, with offices in Panama, Lithuania, the United Kingdom. and the Netherlands. In 2022, Nord Security merged with Surfshark to form Cyberspace BV — one of the largest VPN conglomerates globally. The brands operate independently but share infrastructure, research and threat intelligence. NordVPN’s operational base in Panama is a strategic privacy decision, as the country is outside the 14 Eyes alliance and does not require data sharing with intelligence agencies.

NordVPN has completed five independent audits, most recently by Deloitte in late 2024, confirming its no-logs policy and server integrity. It is also a founding member of the VPN Trust Initiative and collaborates with cybersecurity expert Troy Hunt to refine breach response protocols and educate users on data safety. A 2018 server breach caused by a third-party data center vulnerability prompted NordVPN to accelerate its security hardening and audit schedule.

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Surfshark, also headquartered in Amsterdam, benefits from strong privacy protections and no mandatory data retention laws. Surfshark has undergone two independent audits by Deloitte — first in 2023 and again in 2025 — both of which verified its no-logs policy and adherence to international security standards. The company has maintained a clean track record with no major security breaches reported.

VPN performance

To compare NordVPN and Surfshark on speed and streaming, we looked at download and upload benchmarks across global regions.

When it comes to speed and latency, Surfshark and NordVPN both deliver strong performance across global regions. Each provider uses proprietary protocols optimized for speed — Surfshark relies on WireGuard, while NordVPN uses NordLynx, a WireGuard-based protocol with additional privacy enhancements.

In recent 2025 tests, Surfshark demonstrated consistently fast download speeds. On regional servers, it averaged between 180 and 201 Mbps, while NordVPN ranged from 170 to 195 Mbps, depending on server load and location. Upload speeds were similarly competitive, with Surfshark reaching 154 to 220 Mbps and NordVPN averaging 140 to 210 Mbps.

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In Europe, Surfshark maintained download speeds around 180 Mbps, while NordVPN hovered near 175 Mbps. In Australia, Surfshark averaged 160 Mbps and NordVPN came in slightly lower at 150 Mbps, though both providers delivered stable performance suitable for HD and 4K streaming.

Latency results varied by region. In Australia, Surfshark’s ping times ranged from 229 to 281 ms, while NordVPN’s latency was slightly lower, averaging 210 to 260 ms. For most users, both providers offer responsive connections suitable for gaming, video calls and real-time browsing.

In streaming tests, both VPNs handled 1080p content without buffering. Surfshark showed slightly faster startup times and smoother 4K playback on distant servers, thanks in part to its FastTrack optimization feature. NordVPN’s performance was stable, though occasional buffering occurred on congested servers during peak hours.

Despite minor differences, both providers offer high speeds. NordVPN’s server load balancing and advanced routing help maintain consistency, while Surfshark’s speed and unlimited device support make it ideal for households and power users. While NordVPN is reliable and secure, Surfshark is equally fast and often more consistent for streaming and multi-device use, especially when using WireGuard and optimized servers.

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Streaming platforms and unblocking content

Both providers reliably unblock major streaming platforms, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max and BBC iPlayer, and both bypass geo-restrictions with ease. When it comes to Surfshark NordVPN differences, performance and compatibility vary by region.

NordVPN offers a SmartPlay feature, which simplifies streaming on smart TVs, gaming consoles and devices like the Fire TV Stick. Users can switch between multiple servers per region if one becomes congested or blocked. NordVPN users can access Netflix libraries worldwide, including Japan, the U.K. and Canada.

Surfshark supports access to Netflix libraries in all major regions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Brazil and Australia. It performs reliably across platforms and offers dedicated apps for Android TV and Fire TV, along with manual configuration options for smart TVs and gaming consoles. Surfshark’s Smart DNS feature also enables streaming on devices that don’t support VPN apps, such as PlayStation and Xbox.

Surfshark delivered strong results across all tested regions. In Europe, it maintained download speeds between 100.9 and 119.2 Mbps, and in Australia, speeds ranged from 99.4 to 109.5 Mbps. These figures significantly outpaced NordVPN, which averaged 42.2 to 60.2 Mbps in the same regions. Upload speeds were also higher with Surfshark, often exceeding 60 Mbps, compared to NordVPN’s 2.2 to 2.7 Mbps in Australia.

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However, latency was one area where NordVPN had the edge. In Australia, Surfshark’s ping times ranged from 281 to 422 ms, while NordVPN’s latency was lower — between 292 and 406 ms — based on test data. Despite this, Surfshark still delivered faster startup times and smoother 4K playback during streaming tests, even on distant servers.

While both providers can bypass geo-restrictions and deliver HD content, Surfshark’s faster speeds, unlimited device support and broad Netflix compatibility give it an edge for users who prioritize high-resolution streaming across multiple devices.

Torrenting and peer-to-peer file sharing

Both providers support torrenting and peer-to-peer (P2P) file sharing, though they offer slightly different approaches to server optimization and privacy safeguards.

Users can access NordVPN’s specialized P2P servers in multiple regions through its app. These servers optimize high-speed file transfers. In testing, NordVPN’s servers delivered consistent upload speeds and download rates between 40 and 70 Mbps, with minimal throttling. NordVPN includes a customizable kill switch, allowing users to block internet access entirely or restrict only specific apps if the VPN connection drops. It also features DNS leak protection, and its use of RAM-only servers ensures no storage of data.

Surfshark allows torrenting on all its servers and automatically routes P2P traffic through optimized locations when needed. It performed well in tests, with download speeds consistently faster than NordVPN’s — often exceeding 100 Mbps — making it suitable for large file transfers. Surfshark includes a reliable kill switch that blocks traffic if the VPN disconnects, and, like NordVPN, it uses RAM-only servers and offers DNS leak protection.

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Surfshark may appeal to users who prioritize speed and simplicity. For those who want specialized P2P servers and more control over privacy settings, NordVPN offers greater customization.

Security and privacy

The following Surfshark NordVPN differences shape how each provider handles privacy and encryption.

NordVPN offers more advanced privacy features, while Surfshark focuses on streamlined security and broad accessibility. Both use RAM-only servers and have passed independent security audits.

Each provider uses AES-256 encryption — considered military-grade — and supports secure protocols. Surfshark offers WireGuard, OpenVPN and IKEv2, while NordVPN uses OpenVPN, NordLynx (its WireGuard-based protocol) and NordWhisper.

Both operate RAM-only servers, which delete all information on each reboot. Each app includes DNS leak protection, and both passed leak tests without exposing IP or DNS information.

Both providers include a kill switch, which blocks all internet traffic if the VPN connection drops. NordVPN also offers obfuscated servers to bypass censorship, Double VPN for routing traffic through two encrypted servers and Onion over VPN for Tor-like anonymity.

Surfshark includes its own privacy-focused features, such as Camouflage Mode (which obfuscates VPN traffic to bypass restrictions), CleanWeb (ad and tracker blocking), IP Rotator (which regularly changes your IP address without disconnecting) and MultiHop (which routes traffic through two VPN servers for added privacy). Surfshark also recently introduced a privacy-first web content blocker for Android and iOS, allowing users to filter categories of websites without tracking browsing history. While it does not offer Onion over VPN, its Dynamic MultiHop feature provides a customizable double VPN experience.

Independent audits have verified both providers’ no-logs policies — Surfshark by Deloitte, NordVPN by Deloitte and PwC. Both are based outside the 14 Eyes surveillance alliance, with Surfshark headquartered in the British Virgin Islands and NordVPN in Panama.

Users who want maximum privacy customization should try NordVPN. Those who value simplicity and extras like ad blocking, IP rotation and unlimited connections may prefer Surfshark.

Features and extras

In terms of advanced features and extra tools, NordVPN offers more customization and specialized security options than Surfshark.

Both providers support split tunneling. NordVPN’s version is more flexible, allowing users to route specific apps or domains outside the VPN tunnel. Surfshark supports split tunneling on Windows, Android and macOS, but lacks the same level of granular control across all platforms.

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For streaming tools, both offer options — Surfshark’s Smart DNS and NordVPN’s SmartPlay. Surfshark’s DNS tool is easy to set up and works well with smart TVs and consoles, while NordVPN’s SmartPlay integrates automatically and supports a wider range of devices.

For router support, Surfshark requires manual setup and supports a variety of firmware types, including DD-WRT, Tomato and AsusWRT, but does not offer a dedicated router app. NordVPN also requires manual configuration but supports more advanced setups. It offers dedicated specialty servers, including P2P servers, Double VPN, Onion over VPN and obfuscated servers that bypass censorship. Surfshark does not offer Double VPN or Onion over VPN, but includes extras like CleanWeb (ad and tracker blocking), IP Rotator, Static IP servers and MultiHop for routing traffic through multiple countries. Surfshark also supports obfuscated servers under its Camouflage Mode, which helps bypass VPN blocks.

NordVPN includes additional tools such as Threat Protection, dark web monitoring and a password manager called NordPass. Surfshark offers its own suite of extras, including Surfshark Alert (data breach monitoring), Surfshark Search (private search engine) and Incogni (a personal data removal service), though it does not include a built-in password manager.

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Surfshark is easier to use, with a clean, minimalist interface that allows for fast server switching. NordVPN’s app is more complex but offers greater customization and a map-based UI for visual navigation. NordVPN allows up to 10 simultaneous connections, while Surfshark offers unlimited connections across all devices.

Server network and coverage

NordVPN has more servers in more countries, along with a broader range of specialized options for privacy and performance. It operates 8,300 servers in 126 countries — one of the largest VPN networks in the industry. This large server footprint helps reduce congestion, improve connection stability and makes it easier to find a nearby server.

Surfshark operates more than 3,200 servers in 95 countries. While its server count is smaller, Surfshark’s network is strategically distributed and optimized for consistent performance, even during peak hours. It supports P2P traffic across all servers and includes specialty options such as Multihop (routing through two servers for added privacy), Static IP servers in select countries and obfuscated servers that help bypass VPN blocks and censorship.

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NordVPN offers a wider range of specialty servers, giving users more control over how their traffic is routed and encrypted. Surfshark does not offer specialty servers, but its Multihop and IP Rotator features provide similar privacy enhancements. Both providers operate RAM-only servers, which wipe all user data on reboot.

Surfshark is a solid choice for server network and coverage. However, NordVPN’s larger footprint and broader range of specialty tools may appeal more to users who prioritize speed, flexibility and advanced privacy options.

Pricing and plans

NordVPN offers four subscription tiers: Basic, Plus, Complete and Prime, with multi-year discounts. The Basic plan starts at $3.09/month, often with the first four months free. Monthly plans start at $12.99, while the one-year plan drops that to $4.99/month.

Surfshark offers three plan tiers: Surfshark Starter, Surfshark One and Surfshark One+. Each plan is available in monthly, one-year or two-year terms, with the deepest discounts on long-term commitments. Surfshark Starter includes core VPN features such as ad blocking, split tunneling, a kill switch and MultiHop, and is priced at $15.45/month, $3.19/month for the one-year plan and $1.99/month for the two-year plan. Surfshark One adds antivirus, data breach alerts and a private search engine, with pricing at $17.95/month, $3.39/month for the one-year plan and $2.49/month for the two-year plan. Surfshark One+ includes all previous features plus Incogni, a personal data removal service, and is priced at $20.65/month, $6.09/month for the one-year plan and $4.19/month for the two-year plan.

Both providers offer 30-day money-back guarantees, allowing users to test the services risk-free. NordVPN supports up to 10 simultaneous connections, while Surfshark offers unlimited connections.

NordVPN and Surfshark accept major credit cards, PayPal and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. Both offer frequent promotions, especially around Black Friday and Cyber Monday. NordVPN discounts can reach up to 77 percent, while Surfshark’s can go as high as 85 percent on long-term plans.

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What do users think?

User reviews, including NordVPN and Surfshark Reddit threads, highlight real-world experiences with speed, support and usability.

NordVPN users appreciate its speed and security features. Many rely on advanced tools such as Threat Protection, Meshnet and specialty servers for torrenting and bypassing censorship. Its performance across platforms is reliable, though some users report occasional UI lag and confusion when navigating settings. NordVPN’s customer service, including 24/7 live chat, is responsive.

Surfshark earns praise for its ease of use, stability and affordability. Users highlight its clean interface, fast server switching and consistent performance across platforms. Those who prioritize streaming value Surfshark’s Smart DNS and low latency. Surfshark offers specialty features such as Multihop (routing through two servers), Static IP and obfuscated servers that help bypass VPN blocks and censorship. Some users note the absence of a built-in password manager, though Surfshark includes privacy tools like Surfshark Alert (data breach monitoring), Surfshark Search (private search engine) and Incogni (a data removal service included in Surfshark One+).

Our verdict

So, which is better: NordVPN or Surfshark? It depends on your priorities. While both are top-tier VPNs, they cater to different user needs.

Users who want advanced privacy tools, server customization and a strong track record of independent audits may prefer NordVPN. Its specialty servers support maximum anonymity and help bypass censorship. NordVPN also offers threat protection and a password manager for those seeking additional security features.

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Surfshark may appeal more to budget-conscious users and households with multiple devices. Its unlimited device support and bundled extras, including antivirus, data breach alerts and a private search engine, make it a cost-effective all-in-one solution. Surfshark also performs well in streaming tests, with faster startup times and smoother 4K playback across distant servers.

In terms of speed, both providers are competitive, though Surfshark shows slightly better consistency across global regions. Users who prioritize simplicity, affordability and strong performance may find Surfshark a better fit. Those who value granular control, advanced privacy features and a more mature security ecosystem may prefer NordVPN.