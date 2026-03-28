“The Forsyte Saga” is about hot men and the money they love

What is a Forsyte? Lots of people may ask this question as excitement or dread builds around the PBS debut of “The Forsytes.” That excitement is because it is one of those titles that quietly shaped every period drama and miniseries that came after it.

The dread comes from fears of a reinterpretation of John Galsworthy’s Nobel Prize-winning books, collectively known as “The Forsyte Saga,” to suit an audience besotted with “ Bridgerton ” and other sensual period adaptations. Still, most who try to define a Forsyte do so because they aren’t familiar with these stories. At least, not in book form.

“The Forsytes” is inspired by Galsworthy’s family of extremely wealthy stockbrokers in late-Victorian London, an age in which nobility’s influence and social dominance receded with the rise of new money. Nominally headed by its matriarch, Ann Forsyte (Francesca Annis), the series looks at how the overwhelming expectations of the older generation, led by Ann’s two ornery middle-aged sons, bring strife on their offspring.

Jolyon (Danny Griffin) is expected to assume leadership of the family firm, per tradition. But his uncle sees Jolyon as too soft to keep the firm competitive, believing his own son Soames (Joshua Orpin) to be a more suitably hard-nosed successor.

Sounds like “ The Gilded Age ,” right? That it does, which is why these books have been unearthed from the stacks yet again. “The Forsytes” is a clunky visual feast, but it’s also a new hot dish in an expanding buffet of eat-the-rich takes that materializes what one imagines a serialized adaptation of Gentlemen’s Quarterly would look like.

Galsworthy’s stories always had suds around the edges, but these new episodes are also a good deal hornier. Jolyon is played by a male model whose lustrous mane gets more of a workout than his emotional range. His character also boxes, preferring to spar shirtless.

Meanwhile, Orpin’s muscular flexing in Soames’ fitted T-shirts rivals anything Jeremy Allen White serves in “The Bear.” Even their rich daddies (played by Stephen Moyer and Jack Davenport) can still get it. Doubt me? Compare them to the grizzled, huffy statesmen who previously played those roles, especially in the 2002 ITV adaptation. Seriously, see for yourself — it’s currently streaming on Netflix. Unless you have a kink for Milburn Pennybags, aka the Monopoly man, my opinion stands.

Debbie Horsfield, who made millions swoon with “Poldark” before taking on this adaptation for PBS, recognizes the place that “The Forsyte Saga” holds in TV history. Every miniseries and period piece that came after the 1967 adaptation looks and feels the way they do because of what that series achieved. It brought the bootstrapping fantasy of this rising family, a few generations removed from the toiling class, into Britain’s living rooms with the right blend of serious theatricality and soapy splendor.

But the sensibilities of corset-and-bustle dramas have vastly changed since the first “Forsyte Saga” enthralled 18 million U.K. viewers nearly 60 years ago. (Once the world got in on the phenomenon — including, in a historic first for the BBC, the Soviet Union — viewership swelled to an estimated 160 million.) Want more from culture than just the latest trend? The Swell highlights art made to last.

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From age to age, defining what makes a Forsyte has grown trickier. Galsworthy’s heroes represent the way new money can be trapped between stifling tradition and modern realities, but our social boundaries are constantly shifting. And while previous TV adaptations root into the emotional interiority of their male characters while sidelining female desire, “The Forsytes” places more narrative purpose in the hands of its women.