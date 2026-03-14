The most powerful Oscar nominee you didn’t see

Filming from the ground floor with handheld cameras that wouldn’t stir museum security’s suspicion, P.A.I.N. captured a truly remarkable sight as the Sackler’s blizzard came to life. The footage, which appears in Laura Poitras’ marvelous 2022 documentary “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” is a haunting vision of lethal corporate greed. It’s everything that great art can and should be: visceral, inspiring and unforgettable. And it did not win the Oscar.

In 2023, “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” was up for best documentary feature, which — unlike some major categories at the Oscars — is typically stacked with impactful heavy-hitters. These films break through a dense documentary market with their stirring portraits of wars, political leaders, activists, artists, musicians, movements, and occasionally, regular people like you and me. Often, it’s a close race. But even more frequently, the average viewer won’t seek out the documentaries that don’t take home the gold, no matter how intriguing or important they are.

With so much at stake in this moment in time, that reluctance looks more like apathy. And I get it. How much can one film really change a world that seems like it’s careening faster and faster toward annihilation? It’s far easier to sit in the boiling waters of despair until the heat becomes tolerable than it is to try to alter the temperature all on our own. That’s exactly why documentaries like “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” are so critical. Poitras’ film is the rare tale of a civilian standing up to an empire built on billions of dollars worth of bloodthirsty rapacity and winning. But more than that, it’s a true story of just how essential art and community are to our existence, and a reminder of how easily these things can curb our collective heartache, so long as we seek them out.

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Largely composed of photos from Goldin’s many works and exhibitions, videos of P.A.I.N. demonstrations and interviews with Goldin and the group’s members, Poitras’ film starts at the heart of the matter and paints outward from there. “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” opens with footage of the first P.A.I.N. protest, inside the now-former Sackler Wing of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. There, at the Temple of Dendur — one of the museum’s most notable sights, just off its crowded lobby — Goldin and the group chant about the Sackler family’s complicity while holding a banner emblazoned with “SHAME ON SACKLER.” While onlookers applaud, P.A.I.N. members toss empty pill bottles into the pool facing the temple before collapsing for their first public die-in, inspired by the ACT UP movement’s historic die-ins during the AIDS crisis. Goldin witnessed these protests firsthand coming up in the New York art scene, watching countless loved ones succumb to a disease that the government refused to address.