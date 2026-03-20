People are incidental to Godzilla’s destructive marches through cities or transoceanic swims. We are insects who happen to be inside buildings he crushes as if they were built out of Saltines instead of brick and steel. We are the tiny beings inside the metal tubes confronting him on the water. We matter as much to him as a firestorm cares about kindling. Godzilla is a creature of thoughtless collateral damage.

Perhaps he causes such extensive mayhem because he is the unintended side effect of a cataclysmic experiment. Most Godzilla tales present slightly different interpretations of a mythology that began with the first “Godzilla” released in 1954. In it, a government scientist discovers that a scaly creature worshiped by island villagers as a sea god has grown to a monstrosity that dwarfs tall buildings. Salon’s executive editor Andrew O’Hehir quotes producer Tomoyuki Tanaka’s summation in his ode to the original movie : “Mankind had created the Bomb,” Tanaka said, “and now nature was going to take revenge on mankind.”

If the American military hadn’t secretly detonated a potent hydrogen bomb at the Marshall Islands’ Bikini Atoll, Godzilla may have never taken out his anger on sailors, ships and (eventually) shopping centers.

According to the Legendary Monsterverse – the American franchise that encompasses Godzilla , Kong and Monarch, the organization dedicated to monitoring Titans — a few confident, uniformed men believed they were eliminating a future threat by using said bomb to destroy it. Instead, our first kaiju (which translates to “strange beast”) fed on the radioactivity — an apt stand-in for reckless rage, wouldn’t you agree? — and swelled to an unstoppable size.

But each springs from the same mutated DNA, mapping the source of Earth’s monster problems to mindless warfare, along with the intellectual vanity compelling man to seek an upper hand over nature instead of figuring out how to coexist.

Godzilla and the other Titans stampeding in his wake are post-World War II creations; Ishirō Honda, who directed the OG “Godzilla,” was a veteran of that war marked by his travel through the ruins of Hiroshima after the United States bombed its civilians and Nagasaki to force Japan’s surrender. The Geneva Conventions’ protocols made such acts illegal, but as we’re discovering with alarming frequency and force these days, laws are only as effective as our willingness to abide by them. Want more from culture than just the latest trend? The Swell highlights art made to last.

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Under President Donald Trump, the United States started a war with Iran that threatens to spiral the entire Middle East into armed conflict. Trump bragged that the conflict’s opening strikes decapitated Iran’s leadership, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, while downplaying mounting evidence that a U.S. missile killed more than 175 people at an elementary school, according to Iranian officials cited by the New York Times. Most of the victims were children.