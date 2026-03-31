7 ways to make chia seeds more exciting

In the wake of an anticipated fiber craze that is expected to trump last year’s protein-maxxing dietary fad, chia seeds have become all the rage. On one end of the recipe spectrum, you have chia seed water — straightforward yet packed with nutritional benefits and textures, namely from the soaked seeds that form a jelly-like consistency. On the other end are the intricate puddings, filled with a handful of toppings, fresh fruit and sweetener(s) of choice.

It was during a moment of indecision over what to eat for breakfast that I came across Nasim Lahbichi’s (aka @lahbco) recipe for Thai tea chia pudding. The finished product is indulgent and addictive, flavoring the humble chia seed with freshly brewed Thai tea, maple syrup and vanilla extract, alongside a dollop of homemade coconut whipped cream. It doubles as an elevated breakfast or a perfect dessert.

I’ve been on the hunt for similar chia seed-centric recipes that go beyond the basics, experimenting with flavors, preparations and presentations. Here to provide some much-needed guidance and inspiration is Ann Ziata, chef-instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education’s New York City campus.

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“The idea is to take inspiration from where you would use things like fennel seeds, sesame seeds, or poppy seeds,” Ziata explained. “Maybe not so much for flavor, but for texture.”

Here are seven ways to spruce up your favorite chia seed recipes:

Chia seed crackers

They are simple, nutritious and incredibly versatile. To make, simply grind a few tablespoons of chia seeds and mix them with water to form a sort of “glue” that holds the crackers together. In a separate bowl, combine your choice of flour with a few scoops of whole chia seeds and any seasonings (Ziata recommended caraway seeds). Mix the chia water “glue” with the dry ingredients until it becomes a soft dough. Set the dough on a sheet of parchment paper and cover with an additional sheet before shaping the crackers with a rolling pin. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about an hour, making sure to inspect and flip the crackers around the 30-minute mark.

Enjoy them on their own or top them on your favorite grain bowls and salads.

Chia seed muffins

If you’re craving a bit of crunch on your freshly-baked muffins, skip the homemade streusel and sprinkle some chia seeds. They are especially great on top of bran muffins or blueberry muffins, Ziata said. The seeds also add a boost of fiber to your favorite sweet treats.

Crunchy nut butters

Similarly, you can stir in a cup or two of chia seeds into your smooth nut butters (peanut, almond, hazelnut) to “crunchify” them. Want to take it a step further? Try making your nut butters from scratch before adding in the chia seeds.

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Everything bagel blend

Swap out the poppy seeds for chia seeds and add sesame seeds, onion flakes, garlic powder and flaky sea salt to make an omega-3-rich rendition of the popular Everything Bagel Seasoning. Per Ziata, the blend pairs well with eggs, sandwiches, salads and slices of raw vegetables, like cucumbers and tomatoes.

Mayo

Chia seeds are a nutrient-dense replacement for eggs, meaning you can make plant-based cookies and even plant-based mayo. To start, blend ground chia seeds with mustard, lemon juice and your choice of non-dairy milk (Ziata suggested soy milk). Season the mixture with salt and pepper. Then, slowly pour in a steady stream of olive oil while continuing to blend until everything is emulsified.

Fruit jams

Taking inspiration from the classic chia seed pudding, Ziata recommended making a chia seed-filled fruit jam by simmering fresh or frozen fruits (like berries or peaches) on the stove and folding in chia seeds to add a slight crunch. The seeds also mimic the flavors of raspberry or strawberry seeds, adding a subtle yet stylish touch to their individual fruit jams.

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Chia-crusted fish

You’ve heard of Panko, Parmesan or herb-crusted fish. Now, get ready for chia seed-crusted fish. Simply brush the tops of your fish of choice (whether that’s salmon, cod, or tilapia) with oil and sprinkle a few teaspoons of whole chia seeds with your favorite spice blend, herbs and cheese. You can also use ground chia seeds if you prefer your crusty layer to have a less coarse texture.