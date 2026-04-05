Paula White likens Trump’s troubles to Jesus Christ at Easter lunch

As Christians prepare to observe Easter, remarks from Paula White — a longtime spiritual adviser to Donald Trump — are drawing sharp criticism, including from within Christian communities.

In comments made during a recent event, White appeared to draw a comparison between Trump and Jesus, invoking religious imagery that many critics said crossed a line. The remarks quickly circulated online, prompting backlash from both political observers and faith leaders who argued the framing was inappropriate particularly during Easter, one of Christianity’s most sacred holidays.

Some critics went further. Progressive Christian voices, including influencer and commentator Tim Whitaker, described the comparison as “blasphemous,” reflecting a broader concern that religious language is being used in ways that distort core theological meaning.

The controversy intensified as attention turned to how the remarks were handled afterward. Reports indicate that video of the moment was removed from official channels, raising additional questions about how the message was received internally.

White has long been a prominent and polarizing figure in evangelical circles, known for blending faith and politics in her public messaging. Supporters see her as an unapologetic advocate for Christian values in public life, while critics argue that her rhetoric risks collapsing the distinction between religious belief and political loyalty.

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This latest episode reflects that divide in stark terms.

Easter centers on themes of sacrifice, resurrection and redemption. The pope took this Easter to make a call for “hope” and “peace” amidst all the war and violence. This makes any perceived comparison between political figures and religious icons especially sensitive and often offensive. For many observers, the reaction to White’s remarks underscores how quickly those boundaries can become flashpoints.

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While the moment is unlikely to carry direct political consequences, it highlights a recurring tension: when faith and politics intersect, even a single comment can resonate far beyond its original audience.