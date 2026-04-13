“I am deeply sorry”: Swalwell resigns from Congress amid sexual assault allegations

Rep. Eric Swalwell announced on Monday that he is resigning from Congress.

The California Democrat’s announcement comes mere days after a former staffer accused him of sexual assault. Since that initial allegation, several women have come forward with accusations of misconduct. Swalwell, who has denied the any wrongdoing, terminated his campaign for governor of California on Sunday. In a statement on his resignation shared to X, Swalwell told his apologized to his family and his constituents.

“I am deeply sorry… for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past,” Swalwell wrote. “I will fight the serious, false allegation made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make.”

Related Swalwell scandal grows as Democrats call for exit

Swalwell announced his resignation after the House Ethics Committee shared that they were launching an investigation into his conduct. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R- Fla., had said she would force a vote in coming weeks on Swalwell’s expulsion from Congress. In his statement, Swalwell called the rush to remove him “wrong.”

Start your day with essential news from Salon.

Sign up for our free morning newsletter, Crash Course.

“Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong,” he wrote. “But it’s also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties.”

Read Swalwell’s statement below: