“God has a plan for us all”: Gonzales announces resignation after outcry over affair

Rep. Tony Gonzales announced his resignation from Congress on Monday.

“There is a season for everything and God has a plan for us all,” the three-term Republican from Texas wrote on X. “When Congress returns tomorrow, I will file my retirement from office. It has been my privilege to serve the great people of Texas.”

Gonzales was facing calls to step down over allegations that he’d had an affair with a married former staffer. The woman in question later died by suicide. House rules prohibit relationships between lawmakers and their staff.

When news initially broke of Gonzales’ alleged affair, the congressman claimed that he was the victim of an extortion plot.

“I WILL NOT BE BLACKMAILED. Disgusting to see people profit politically and financially off a tragic death,” he wrote on X last month. “The public should IMMEDIATELY have full access to the Uvalde Police report.”

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Gonzales was the second member of the House of Representatives to announce his resignation on Monday. Following allegations of sexual misconduct, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., shared that he would be leaving Congress. Both Swalwell and Gonzales were facing the threat of an expulsion vote.

“I am deeply sorry,” Swalwell shared in a statement. “I will fight the serious, false allegation made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make.”