Roommate charged in deaths of two USF students

A former University of South Florida student has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of two graduate students whose disappearance last week triggered a multi-agency search across Tampa.

Authorities identified the victims as Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy, both 27, doctoral students from Bangladesh at the University of South Florida. Limon’s body was discovered on the Howard Frankland Bridge (I-275) in Tampa Bay, while Bristy remains missing as search efforts continue.

Their roommate, 26-year-old Hisham Abugharbieh, was arrested after a SWAT standoff at a home in North Tampa following a domestic violence call. Investigators say he initially faced charges including failure to report a death, tampering with evidence, false imprisonment, and unlawfully moving a body before prosecutors elevated the case to homicide.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Abugharbieh had been living with Limon, who was last seen at their off-campus residence on April 16. Bristy, who lived on campus, was last seen roughly an hour later. Authorities say both students were reported missing after a mutual acquaintance was unable to reach them.

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The case escalated rapidly after Limon’s remains were found, prompting renewed searches for Bristy and a broader criminal investigation into what happened inside the shared residence. Officials have not yet released a motive.

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Investigators also confirmed that Abugharbieh was no longer enrolled at USF but had previously attended the university.

The case has drawn attention across Florida and internationally, particularly within Bangladeshi academic communities, as questions mount about the timeline of the students’ disappearance and whether earlier intervention could have altered the outcome.

As of now, Bristy remains missing and the investigation continues.