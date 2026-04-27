Pass the Prego and press record, America

Call it dystopic or innovative, Prego wants you to cherish — and forever remember — every single mealtime conversation with its limited-edition recording device. On April 27, slightly ahead of Mother’s Day and screen-free week, the trademark pasta sauce brand is introducing its Connection Keeper, described in an April press release as a simple, screen-free recorder “that captures the real conversations that happen when families gather around the table for meals.” Mechanical eavesdropping — it’s in there!

Just kidding. Prego assures customers there’s no reason to get our lids in a twist: The Connection Keeper doesn’t require a Wi-Fi connection or use artificial intelligence. Its sole purpose is to memorialize cherished moments that happen naturally over shared meals so that families can savor them for years to come, “without phones, screens, or distractions getting in the way,” the release says. Users can also delete their recordings if they choose.

The promotion is part of the brand’s partnership with StoryCorps, an independent nonprofit focused on archiving the stories of everyday people. Starting May 4, Connection Keeper users can choose to upload their recordings to StoryCorps’ website, where they can also revisit their conversations. Families can also decide whether to make their recordings available via the StoryCorps archive or the Library of Congress, or share them publicly as part of a special Prego Collection, per the company’s official website.

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“For generations, Prego has brought families together over the meals they love, helping create meaningful moments around the table,” said Jaime Zagami, Prego’s Director of Marketing, in the recent press release. “Through our partnership with StoryCorps, we’re inviting families to slow down, reconnect, and preserve the warmth, laughter, and real conversations that turn everyday meals into lasting memories.”

All you need to do is place the Connection Keeper on the dinner table, press record and start chatting. And try not to talk with your mouth full.

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The device is part of Prego’s Connection Keeper Bundle, which also includes meal essentials (like its sauce), a Prego x StoryCorps conversation prompt card deck, a USB-C charging cable and a step-by-step instruction guide. It will retail online for $20. Supplies are limited as Prego plans to launch only 100 bundles.