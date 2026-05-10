Nothing says “I love you” like a homemade dessert, which is why it’s an absolute necessity this Mother’s Day weekend. Whether your mom is fond of brunch or a cheesy barbecue chicken pizza, no meal is complete without a sweet treat or two. I’m a huge fan of baking (or cooking) for our loved ones as often as possible, regardless of national or personal celebrations. But during this particularly festive weekend, give your mom the gift of indulgence — sugar, spice and everything nice.

In anticipation of Sunday, I’ve been stocking up on all the ingredients I’ll need to make a dessert that’s guaranteed to satisfy my mom’s sweet tooth. She’s a huge fan of chocolate, coffee and cardamom, so I’ll be baking her a decadent chocolate olive oil cake paired with a spiced whipped cream that calls for more cocoa powder. Each slice will also be topped with fresh berries. The finished dessert is rich, indulgent, fruity and beautifully simple. It’s a must-bake and a must-try for those who adore all things chocolate.

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If your mom isn’t crazy about chocolate, fret not! We compiled our top five favorite desserts that are worth making, sharing and indulging in with your mom and loved ones. They’re all beginner-friendly, requiring only a few ingredients that you may already have in your pantry and refrigerator. And they aren’t overly sweet, meaning they’re guaranteed to impress those who aren’t big on dessert.

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Strawberry Shortcake Tiramisu

Avoid the hassle of baking strawberry shortcake and celebrate with a strawberry shortcake tiramisu, instead. This recipe, courtesy of Food52, swaps out traditional ladyfingers for cornbread, which is made from boxed Jiffy corn muffin mix, whole milk and an egg. Once the cornbread is finished baking and cooled, it’s cut into even slices and layered with strawberries and a cream/mascarpone mixture to build the tiramisu. Refrigerate and then enjoy. This tiramisu may be cool (in temperature), but it’ll surely warm your mom’s heart.

Chocolate Olive Oil Cake with Chocolate Cardamom Whipped Cream

I first made this recipe for a friend’s Iftar back in March. It turned out so good that I decided to make it again, this time for my mom. I follow Melissa Clark’s chocolate olive oil cake recipe, which has always produced a moist cake that’s slightly floral in flavor, courtesy of warm Earl Grey tea that’s whisked into the batter. The finished cake is topped with a chocolate-cardamom whipped cream that calls for just four ingredients: cocoa powder, ground cardamom, sugar and heavy cream. To make, simply whisk together a cup of cold cream with two tablespoons of cocoa powder, two tablespoons of sugar and a teaspoon of ground cardamom until everything is incorporated and stiff peaks form.

Zesty Lime Ice Cream

For the moms who love a tart yet refreshing dessert, treat them to homemade lime ice cream. You’ll need three limes (cleaned and the ends cut off), 13 ounces of oat milk and ½ cup of agave nectar. Simply add all the ingredients into a Vitamix and blend until smooth. Pour the mixture into a large silicone ice tray and freeze for an hour before enjoying.

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Little Sugar Muffins

As described by food columnist Bibi Hutchings, it’s the muffins’ “diminutive size that makes them so irresistible.” They are perfect for Mother’s Day breakfast, alongside eggs, fresh fruit and hot coffee. They are also quite the showstopper in an elaborate brunch spread.

Sift together flour, baking powder, salt and nutmeg. In a separate bowl, beat sugar with butter and oil (or shortening, if you prefer). Add in the eggs and beat until the mixture is light and fluffy. Then, add the dry ingredients, making sure to alternate with milk until everything is mixed. Pour the mixture into a mini muffin pan and bake. Once they’re finished, coat the tops of each muffin with melted butter and cinnamon-sugar.

Lemon Meringue Pie

“[C]reamy, slightly tart, perfectly sweet, with an incredible mouthfeel thanks to the vanilla cookie crumb crust and the airy, cloud-like meringue,” Hutchings writes about her recipe for lemon meringue pie, which holds a special place in her heart every Mother’s Day.

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For the crust, you’ll need just three ingredients: vanilla wafers, unsalted butter and sugar. The filling also calls for three ingredients: egg yolks (be sure to save the whites), lemon juice and condensed milk. There’s also the meringue, which calls for four: egg whites, cream of tartar, sugar and a pinch of salt.

The best part about this pie is that it’s simple to assemble and ready in just 10 minutes. Be sure to bake this pie with your mom this weekend. It’s a recipe that’s meant to be shared and enjoyed with your dearest loved ones.