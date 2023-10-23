RECIPE

All you need is a good blender and 3 ingredients for decadent, zesty lime ice cream

I bought my first Vitamix from a guy name Trash Boy. I still use one to make this ice cream

By D. Watkins

Editor at Large

Published October 23, 2023 7:00AM (EDT)

Lime Ice Cream (Getty Images/Stefan Tomic)
I highly recommend owning a Vitamix, which sounds like an asshole thing to say because they can run you around $500 bucks. For those who don't know, Vitamix is like the Rolls Royce of blenders: they’ve got super strong blades that can blend anything, even your forearm — so be careful — and they never (or at least rarely) break. I'm kind of a clumsy guy, and I've dropped mine a few times, but it still works like a charm. 

Full transparency: I did not buy my Vitamix from their website or a fancy department store. I actually got it from a guy named Trash Boy. We called him Trash Boy because that is precisely what he smelled like back when we played Little League.  The dude smelled so bad that the first word in your  mind when he came around was "Stink,” but we couldn't call him Stink because there were three other kids that already had that nickname in our neighborhood. Strangely, those guys didn't stink, and I felt like Trash Boy earned the name way more than they did, but that's what happens when you're young. You miss out on things like appropriate nicknames. 

"Yo, I got something for you," Trash Boy said on a call, "Something nice and fancy that I know you gonna love." 

I had no idea what he was talking about and was honestly a little offended that he thought I was the person to call when he had something nice and fancy. I didn't consider myself a fancy guy, especially then. I only wore sneakers, didn't own a suit and wasn't employed. I was working like ten odd jobs just to have enough to pay one set of bills. This guy has lost his mind, I thought. 

But still, I agreed to meet. 

I pulled up on Trash Boy, who has a reputation for selling items that fell off the back of a truck. I don't know where all of these trucks rolling around with broken doors were, but Trash Boy does, or at least he did before he was arrested for selling a fake Chanel bag — for an actual Chanel price — to the wrong lady. 

I didn't really buy stolen items, but that had nothing to do with morals, I wasn't buying anything because I was broke. That fact didn’t stop me from wanting to see what Trash Boy had special for me. I waited by my car, as he dipped into an alley and came out with a huge, beautiful box. Is that a…?

"Bro, this a $5000 food processing blender," Trash Boy said, "For you, $100." 

"That's a Vitamix!" I said, "They don't cost $5000, but let me give you this $100 before you change your mind! Got damn, Trash, you are right, I am fancy!" 

That was the story behind my very first Vitamix. I've since bought three different kinds of Vitamixes, all at discounted prices. With those magical machines, I've made salsa, smoothies, sauces, baby food, and the most delicious ice cream, a quick recipe I'm excited about sharing with you. 

Lime ice cream 
Yields
4 servings
Prep Time
1 hours 10 minutes
Cook Time
0 minutes

Ingredients

3 limes 

13 ounces of oat milk 

½ cup of agave nectar

 

Directions

  1. Clean limes and chop off the ends.

  2. Add all ingredients into the Vitamix and blend until smooth.

  3. Pour contents into a large silicon icetray and freeze for 1 hour 

  4. Serve

By D. Watkins

D. Watkins is an Editor at Large for Salon. He is also a writer on the HBO limited series "We Own This City" and a professor at the University of Baltimore. Watkins is the author of the award-winning, New York Times best-selling memoirs “The Beast Side: Living  (and Dying) While Black in America”, "The Cook Up: A Crack Rock Memoir," "Where Tomorrows Aren't Promised: A Memoir of Survival and Hope" as well as "We Speak For Ourselves: How Woke Culture Prohibits Progress." His new books, "Black Boy Smile: A Memoir in Moments," and "The Wire: A Complete Visual History" are out now.

