“Evidence 2020 was rigged”: Blanche says he’s investigating whether “right people” voted

There are few lawyers more willing to jump when Donald Trump says leap than Pam Bondi, but Todd Blanche wants the world to know he’s in that number.

During a Sunday stop by Fox News, the acting attorney general supported the repeatedly debunked idea that the 2020 presidential election Trump lost to Joe Biden was rigged. “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo played Blanche a clip of Chief of Staff Susie Wiles teasing the idea that new revelations regarding the election were forthcoming.

Acting AG Todd Blanche: "There's a ton of evidence that the election was rigged. We're very focused on finding out whether the right people voted." pic.twitter.com/VYnCuKAGWz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 17, 2026

“Do you have any evidence that the election was rigged?” she asked.

Blanche said there was “a ton of evidence” that the federal election was rigged against Trump while he was still in office.

“That’s not something that DOJ needs to tell you about. There’s been evidence about that for many, many years. What I can tell you is that we have multiple investigations going on in Arizona, in Georgia — in Fulton County, Georgia. And that’s exactly what we’re looking at,” he said.

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Blanche said that the investigation has taken more than half a decade because the supposed election-riggers are “very good at hiding what they’re doing.” He said that the investigation hopes to find out if “the right people voted.” Blanche refused to give a timeline for the investigation and would not state plainly whether he believed the 2020 election was stolen.

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“I assure the American people that as soon as we have something to say for it, whether it’s charges, whether it’s a report, whether it’s the results of an investigation, the American people will learn about what we uncovered,” he said.