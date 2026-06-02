The magic dust your kitchen is missing

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There is a very specific stage in any hobby where you become, if not insufferable, then at least a little susceptible to insufferability.

You learn enough to know what you’re talking about, but not yet enough to understand that there are many ways to arrive at a delicious outcome.

For me, this phase arrived (fortunately or unfortunately) in my early twenties. I had opinions. Lots of them. I learned to pronounce things correctly. I bought a knife roll that was more expensive than any of the knives inside it. I spent my weekends making elaborate hangover food that required three pans and a homemade aioli. If a recipe offered a shortcut, I generally regarded it with suspicion. Related In defense of jarred garlic This, in retrospect, is a perfectly normal stage of development. Most hobbies have an equivalent. The newly serious film buff suddenly refuses to watch anything with subtitles turned off. The amateur wine enthusiast learns to pronounce “gewürztraminer” and cannot resist doing so. The novice cook decides every condiment ought to be made from scratch.

To be clear, some of this is useful. Learning technique matters. Making a roux from scratch teaches you something. So does whisking together a vinaigrette, simmering a stock or spending an afternoon fussing over a sauce that nobody asked you to make.

But eventually, if you’re lucky, a funny thing happens.

You become less interested in whether an ingredient feels impressive and more interested in whether it works.

You stop seeing cooking as a series of opportunities to prove yourself and start seeing it as what it actually is: the ongoing effort to make dinner taste good on a Tuesday. Which is how, after years of culinary self-improvement, I found myself becoming an evangelist for some of the least glamorous products in the grocery store. Want more great food writing and recipes? Sign up for Salon’s free food newsletter, The Bite. Not fancy spice blends in chic little tins. Not imported condiments with beautiful labels. I’m talking about the dusty envelopes hanging from metal hooks near the soup packets. The ranch dressing mixes. The French onion dip packets. The gravy starters. The Italian dressing powders. The little flavor sachets often marketed with all the sophistication of a church cookbook fundraiser.

These products occupy a strange place in the culinary imagination. They’re often dismissed as shortcuts, relics of semi-homemade cooking, the sort of thing Sandra Lee might have discussed between bundt cakes and tablescapes.

But if you actually read the ingredient list, a slightly different picture emerges: Dried buttermilk. Onion powder. Garlic. Bouillon. Herbs. Acids. MSG. Spice blends.

In other words, they’re not just culinary cheats. They’re concentrated flavor systems. Most for under $3. And while they may not replace “real cooking,” they can make real cooking taste considerably better.

Here are the packets I keep reaching for — and the ways I use them far beyond their intended purpose.

Ranch packets

The genius of the ranch packet isn’t ranch, exactly. It’s buttermilk.

Or, more specifically, dried buttermilk: tangy, savory, rich with dairy flavor, yet shelf-stable enough to live indefinitely in the back of a pantry waiting for its moment to shine. Combined with onion powder, garlic, dill and a carefully calibrated amount of salt, it creates something greater than the sum of its parts: a seasoning blend engineered to make almost anything taste more craveable.

Most people encounter ranch mix in its intended form, stirred into mayonnaise or sour cream and served alongside a platter of vegetables. But viewed less as a dip starter and more as a flavor concentrate, its possibilities expand considerably.

The powder clings beautifully to potatoes before roasting, the dried dairy helping to encourage browning while the herbs perfume every bite. Stirred into potato salad, it contributes not only seasoning but a subtle lactic tang that would otherwise require additional ingredients to achieve. Blended with cream cheese and cucumber, it becomes a sandwich spread with the flavor profile of a carefully composed herb dressing and the effort level of opening a packet. Spring savings are here! Support Salon’s bold journalism. Annual members save 58% What makes ranch powder so useful isn’t that it tastes like ranch. It’s that it contains many of the flavors that make ranch appealing in the first place: alliums, herbs, dairy richness and acidity. These are foundational building blocks of deliciousness, no less worthy because they happen to arrive in powdered form.

For a culture that often mistakes labor for virtue, the ranch packet offers a useful reminder: flavor doesn’t care how hard you worked for it.

French onion soup and dips

I feel similarly about French onion soup and dip mix, which may be the most misunderstood packet in the grocery store.

Mention French onion dip and most people immediately picture a ridged potato chip. Mention French onion soup mix and they tend to think of casseroles, slow cookers and other recipes that begin with the phrase “family favorite.” Rarely does anyone consider it a serious cooking ingredient.

This strikes me as a missed opportunity.

French onion soup, after all, is fundamentally a celebration of what happens when onions are pushed to their limit. Given enough time, they become sweet, savory and almost improbably rich, developing a depth of flavor that feels far meatier than the humble vegetable itself.

The packet version attempts to capture some of that magic in concentrated form. Read the ingredient list and you’ll find dehydrated onion, beef bouillon, herbs, spices and other savory building blocks. In other words, it’s less a dip starter than a shortcut to onion-forward umami.

Recently, I stirred a packet into an “odds and ends” vegetable skillet assembled from whatever happened to be lingering in the refrigerator. You might reasonably assume this would leave the finished dish tasting as though it were yearning for a blanket of Gruyère and a broiler. Instead, it simply tasted fuller. Rounder. More substantial.

That’s the quiet genius of French onion mix. It lends vegetable-heavy dishes some of the savory satisfaction we often associate with long-cooked meats or all-afternoon braises, but at a fraction of the cost and effort. A spoonful can deepen a pot of lentils, enrich a mushroom skillet or give a weeknight stir-fry the impression that someone spent considerably more time thinking about it than they actually did.

Brown and mushroom gravy

Brown and mushroom gravy packets occupy a similar corner of my pantry. Their true gift isn’t gravy, exactly. It’s depth.

Most weeknight cooking suffers from the same limitation: not enough time. A stew tastes better after two hours than twenty minutes. Mushrooms become more savory the longer they’re allowed to cook. Meatloaf benefits from the kind of deeply developed flavors that usually require patience. Gravy packets function as a sort of culinary time machine, contributing concentrated savory notes that would otherwise take much longer to build.

A spoonful whisked into a skirt steak stew can make it taste as though it simmered well past dinnertime. Stirred into a mushroom stroganoff, it amplifies the fungi’s naturally meaty qualities. Mixed into meatloaf, it lends the kind of rich, steakhouse-adjacent flavor that makes people pause after the first bite and ask what, exactly, you put in there.

Like many of the ingredients in this story, gravy packets work best when viewed less as a finished product and more as a seasoning blend—one designed to add a little extra gravity to dinner.

Taco seasoning

Taco seasoning packets may be the easiest sell in this entire lineup because they’re already what most people assume they are: a well-balanced spice blend. The trick is remembering that there’s no rule requiring them to remain tethered to ground beef.

A packet can lend instant backbone to a quick enchilada sauce, wake up a pan of chilaquiles or give nacho toppings a little extra swagger. I love stirring it into simmering refried beans—or, more often these days, refried lentils—which become a deeply satisfying weekday lunch with little more than a tortilla and a squeeze of lime. Like many of the packets in this story, taco seasoning works best when you stop thinking of it as a recipe and start thinking of it as an ingredient.

Italian dressing packet

Italian dressing packets might be my favorite warm-weather entry in the flavor packet canon.

At their core, they’re built from ingredients that already know how to get along with vegetables: garlic, onion, oregano, parsley, acidity and a touch of sweetness. That’s why I find myself reaching for them whenever a dish needs a little herbal brightness without requiring me to rummage through half the spice cabinet.

One of my favorite uses is marinating white beans. Toss a can of drained beans with olive oil, a few strips of lemon peel and an Italian dressing packet, then let everything mingle for half an hour or so. The result is bright, savory and surprisingly elegant for something that began with opening a can.

It also is the backbone of a summer dip I can’t get enough of recently; to make it, grate two or three ripe tomatoes on the large holes of a box grater until all that’s left is the flattened skin. Stir in an Italian dressing packet and a generous slick of olive oil, then let the mixture sit for a few minutes while you toast or grill some good sourdough. Spoon the tomatoes over the toast and finish with torn basil. That’s it.