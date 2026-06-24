“He really doesn’t care”: Warren slams Trump’s decision to hold up affordable housing bill

Elizabeth Warren was taken aback by Donald Trump‘s decision to hold off on signing the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act.

The Democratic senator from Massachusetts told CNBC on Wednesday that the inner workings of the president’s mind are a complete mystery.

“If you’re asking me to get into Donald Trump’s head and figure out what’s going on there, you need somebody else,” she said. “I don’t have any idea. This just doesn’t make any sense.”

Trump shared on Wednesday that he had no plans to sign the housing act, which passed the House with bipartisan support, into law. He called out Warren on Truth Social, saying that he would not sign the bill into law unless Congress passed the controversial SAVE America Act.

That act would add new restrictions on voters in federal elections, including photo ID requirements. GOP lawmakers have repeatedly stated that they don’t have the votes to pass the act.

“The Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren centric housing bill, which is of minor importance compared to lower interest rates, and even FISA, pales in comparison to passing THE SAVE AMERICA ACT. That is what Americans, both Dumocrats, Republicans, and everyone else, care about,” he said.

Trump called on Republicans to eliminate the Senate filibuster, if they could not pressure members of their caucus to support the bill.

“Get the bad Republicans to approve it or, better yet, Terminate the Filibuster and approve it, AND EVERYTHING ELSE REPUBLICANS HAVE EVER DREAMED OF,” he wrote. “The Dumocrats will do it in hour one, 100%. Republicans will feel very stupid if they don’t do it first. I’ll be watching with tears in my eyes!!!”

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Warren said the ploy from Trump just showed “a complete indifference to cost squeeze on American families.”

“He could be over here trying to claim a victory,” she said. “It’s because he really doesn’t care about American families.”