McConnell “continues his recovery” a month after cardiac arrest emergency

New reporting based on emergency dispatch audio suggests Sen. Mitch McConnell was treated for a cardiac arrest at his home last month, adding significant new detail to a hospitalization that has stretched on for weeks with limited official information.

According to the EMS dispatch audio from June 14, emergency responders were called to McConnell’s Washington, D.C., residence for an “unconscious” person, with one dispatcher stating there was “CPR in progress” for a “cardiac arrest.”

McConnell, 84, was hospitalized that same day. His office issued a brief statement at the time saying only that he had been admitted to the hospital and was “receiving excellent care,” without providing further details about his condition.

In an updated statement this week, a spokesperson said McConnell “continues to improve” and continues to work with his Senate staff, but again did not address the nature of the medical emergency.

“Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he’s receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital. The Senator continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session.”

The senator has now been out of public view for more than two weeks, with limited official updates beyond the initial hospitalization notice and brief reassurances from his office. He has not voted since June 11.

The lack of detailed information has left journalists and the public relying on a mix of official statements and emergency dispatch reporting to piece together what happened on the morning of June 14.

McConnell has faced a series of health incidents in recent years, including falls, injuries and episodes of appearing to freeze during public appearances, which have periodically raised questions about his ability to continue serving in the Senate.

He is not seeking reelection and is expected to complete his term in January 2027.