John Oliver’s killer “General Hospital” turn did not disappoint

The name’s Z. World Security Bureau Director Z. To most of us, the enigmatic spy agency leader on “General Hospital” bears a suspicious resemblance to “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver, down to the daffy “I mean business!” stroll of a man who describes himself as “a Middle-earth three.” But to the soap’s faithful, Z is the smooth-talking head of a spy network with bureaus in Geneva, Switzerland; Ithaca, New York; Washington, D.C.; and a field office in that hotbed of lies and double-crossing known as Port Charles. Which is also in New York.

If you’re wondering what a spy plot has to do with a hospital, you are taking this way too seriously. This is a soap. Just go with it.

Summer has barely begun, but already Oliver’s three-episode “General Hospital” stint, which came to an end (for now?) with the July 6 episode, is one of the season’s finest delights.

Z, international man of mystery, exists because Oliver willed him into being during a March shoutout on “Last Week Tonight.” In response, “General Hospital” gave him a killer introduction with room for a possible return. Within moments of his first appearance, Z offs a goon without breaking his stride.

Soon after, we discover Z speaks Latin and French with ease and that his ideal first date involves transporting his soft target to Paris to sip Kir Royales by the Seine. We find this out after longtime Port Charles resident Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), slaps the rudeness right out of him. (Z’s turn-ons apparently include taking five fingers to the face.)

(Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

As we mull over the future of the James Bond franchise, Oliver’s “General Hospital” turn allows us to ponder the possibilities if, say, Amazon MGM were to select a new 007 who swerves closer to Dudley Moore than Roger Moore. Is the next world war imminent? Send in Z!

Alas, that isn’t likely to happen, so we can only look forward to Oliver’s next daytime trip in August. Your move, “Days of Our Lives”!

Oliver guest stars on Peacock’s “Days of Our Lives” on Aug. 11, 12 and 14. New episodes of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” resume on July 26.